Watch: Grant Williams’s ill-advised trash talk backfires in Celtics’ OT loss to Cavaliers

Cameras caught Williams telling Cavs star Donovan Mitchell “I’m going to make them both” as he approached the free throw line with 0.8 seconds remaining in a tie game.

Celtics forward Grant Williams wasn’t able to deliver on a confident late-game boast Monday against the Cavaliers, and Cleveland made him pay.

However, Williams missed both free throws, opening the door for Cleveland to capture a 118-114 decision in overtime.

Payton Pritchard made the free throws possible, racing coast to coast in an attempt to deliver what would have been a game-winning layup. However, Pritchard was off the mark, but Williams was fouled on the rebound, leading to the free throws.

The Celtics are 3-4 since the All-Star break.

