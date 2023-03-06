Winchester was the feel-good story of the tournament, but Waltham boys’ basketball was more concerned with defense than narratives

The 17th-seeded Hawks responded with a dominant defensive first half before staving off a second-half rally from 32nd-seeded Winchester to secure a 59-47 second-round win Monday night in front of a full gym at Waltham High.

Even though Waltham defeated Winchester by 17 points two weeks ago, the message was clear entering Monday’s rematch: It could not take Winchester lightly.

WALTHAM — Like the rest of the state’s basketball community, the Waltham boys’ basketball team group text thread was buzzing Friday night after Winchester shook up the Division 1 tournament with a stunning upset of top-ranked Catholic Memorial.

“We were texting each other that night how the approach can not change,” said senior guard Brendan Wilder. “We had to go in with maximum effort and we did.”

Advertisement

Waltham's Will Hunt (3) finds teammate Ian LaForest. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Waltham (20-4) set a program record for wins in a season and will play in its first state quarterfinal against Tuesday’s Springfield Central/North Andover winner at a time and date to be determined.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Many of the Hawks were in attendance Friday in Roxbury when Winchester made 12 3-pointers to pull off the stunner over CM that sent shockwaves across the state. Coach Mike Wilder, Brendan’s father, preached to his team all weekend about the importance of defending the 3-point line.

Waltham came out flying defensively, holding the Red & Black to just two field goals in the first half for a commanding 30-12 lead at the break. Winchester finished the game with just two 3-pointers, a testament to Waltham’s defensive preparation.

“I think psychologically it was like we got them,” said Mike Wilder. “They just don’t like our defense. It gave our kids confidence, but I knew they would make adjustments.”

Waltham's Brendan Wilder (0), Winchester's John DeMichaelis (2) and Tommy Lampert (12), and Waltham's Steph Barnes (1) battle for a loose ball. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Winchester (15-9) refused to go down without a fight, rallying for 22 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 7. But Wilder (18 points) responded with a straightaway triple, then cashed his sixth 3-pointer of the game to stretch the lead back to double-digits.

Advertisement

Waltham coasted through the fourth quarter after guard Steph Barnes (18 points) wowed the crowd with a pair of acrobatic layups and the defense continued to force turnovers.

“We were in it but we just needed that next shot to fall and it didn’t,” said Winchester coach John Fleming. “We had too many turnovers and it was too big of a hole. To do what we did this year was incredible. We’ll never forget that win Friday night.”

As time ran down, Wilder pulled his starters, embraced them with an emotional hug, and waved his hands to the student section as the Hawks advanced to the quarterfinals.

“It meant everything,” said Wilder. “We were 4-16 my first year. I dreamed of days like today. We’ve put in so much to get to this point and it’s just great for Waltham.”

Division 2 State

Westwood 62, Walpole 57 — Sophomore guard Eli Ifrah hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to extend the lead late and a steal with 6 seconds remaining by Max Jacobson sealed a second-round win for the the 29th-seed Wolverines (16-9) over the 20th-seeded Timberwolves (11-11). Westwood advances to the quarterfinals and will play the winner of No. 5 Charlestown and No. 12 Dartmouth.

Division 4 State

Cathedral 50, Manchester Essex 47 — Anthony Vick drained a go-ahead 3 from the left corner in the final 20 seconds to lead the eighth-seeded Panthers (12-10) to a comeback victory over the ninth-seeded Hornets (18-4). Vick also connected on a jumper from the right wing to the game at 42-all. Cathedral, which trailed by 11 at halftime and didn’t lead until it was 48-47, advances to play the winner of top-seeded Wareham and No. 16 Fenway in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Division 5 State

Mt. Greylock 55, Westport 52 — Max McAlister hit a free throw with 2.9 seconds left for the 22nd-seeded Mounties (17-6) to put the game out of reach in an upset win over the sixth-seeded Wildcats (14-8), who led after the first and third quarters. Mt. Greylock will face off in the quarterfinals against the winner of No. 3 Hopedale and No. 14 Holbrook, who play Tuesday.