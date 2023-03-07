Listen: Boston busker is living his dream

But as soon as street musician James Bourne – stage name Jimi Blacksheep – walks in and starts strumming his guitar, something happens. Eyes shoot up. Children dance. A long-haired, old school punk rock-looking dude sprints to get a front-row spot as Bourne, with his purple shoes and purple guitar, fills the station with cool licks and a smooth voice.

Most of the time, Downtown Crossing is just a train station. Commuters hustle about, heads down and earbuds in, perhaps stewing over a delay or disruption, a downed power system or another slog through a slow zone . The most prominent sound on many platforms is the shriek of a train winding through an aging system.

His music – some rock, some blues, a little R&B – is part of the city’s fabric, in a place where Tracy Chapman, among others, famously got her start as a street musician. If you work downtown or ever walk Copley Square on summer days, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Bourne. Maybe you’ve even wondered, Man, what is this guy doing here?

The 58-year-old New Bedford resident and part-time hotel worker says he’s exactly where he wants to be. The T stations and sidewalks of Boston, he says, provide something that no other venue can.

James Bourne: Usually the times that I come it’s quite busy. People are on the phone sometimes. People are reading the paper or, you know, whatever their focus is. I know that once I set up my stuff and start doing what I do – that’s it. The whole vibe is going to change.

My name is James Bourne. And my stage name right now is J-I-M-I, Jimi Blacksheep. I’m from Boston, Massachusetts. I was born in Cambridge, Mass. And right now I’m 58.

I try to busk at least four, [or] sometimes in the summertime, at least five days a week. Some days I don’t really make hardly any money. You know what I mean. But I look at it like I still need to perform.

So I was in the 10th grade at the time. I go to this Prince concert. And that was it, it wouldn’t leave my system. So one day I just approached my mom and I just told her, I said, “Mom, I just I don’t see the need for me to be going to high school anymore.”

Honestly, I’ve done big events where there were 5,000 people with their Bic lighters flicked while I was singing a song and I just thought that was amazing. But they still were hundreds of feet away. Street performing – people are right there, like literally on top of me, you know what I mean? And they’re able to talk to me, they’re able to interact. And we’re able to feel each other’s vibrations.

I had a guy come up to me one time. He was watching me for about four or five songs, and he just had this look on his face. And then finally he came over and he showed me his cellphone, and all I saw was explosions and fire and all kinds of turmoil. And he says, “This is where I live. This is where my family is right now.” He said, “It’s all being destroyed. I’ve been sad for weeks.” And he says, “When I came up in the train station, I saw you. You took me away from all of that. And I just wanted to thank you and show you.”

So when I focus on the music, it’ll start making me feel some kind of way. And then that turns into me thinking about my own life and the stuff that I’ve gone through and losing my mom and losing other loved ones and my struggle even doing this. Years ago when I was a teenager and I started doing this, somebody said, “You know, I don’t know if you want to be a musician. That’s a tough career.” And I remember saying at 16 or 17, “No, I know I want to do this. I don’t care if I end up in Harvard Square train station when I’m 50 years old. I don’t care. I’m going to do this.” And here I am, over 50 years old and I started street performing. I’m like, Wow, that’s crazy. Be careful what you say.

Jesse Remedios can be reached at jesse.remedios@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JCRemedios.