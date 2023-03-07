GE to invest in plants, including Lynn

General Electric unveiled plans to invest more than $450 million in its aerospace and energy-related plants this year, including $31 million that will be invested in the jet-engine factory in Lynn. As part of the plans for the Lynn plant, GE will spend money on “test cell upgrades,” tooling redesign, and building improvements. The Lynn factory will be among the biggest recipients in the United States of the company’s manufacturing investments this year. But it’s not particularly unusual, either. GE has previously said that it invested $100 million in the Lynn plant over a five-year period that ended in 2021, including $30 million in that year. While GE remains headquartered in Boston, most of its 3,000 Massachusetts employees work at the Lynn plant. The company is in the process of splitting its remaining businesses in two: the aerospace arm, which is based in Ohio, and the energy businesses, collectively called GE Vernova, that will be headquartered in Cambridge. — JON CHESTO

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

ECONOMY

Advertisement

Poll finds that Mass. residents are feeling more optimistic

Massachusetts residents are apparently getting more upbeat about the economy’s prospects, according to a poll conducted last month for insurance giant MassMutual. The Springfield-based insurer’s poll, released on Tuesday, shows 47 percent of Massachusetts residents believe the economy will worsen in the next three months, an improvement from 59 percent three months earlier. (The decrease was particularly pronounced among Gen X respondents and Baby Boomers.) Meanwhile, 19 percent of Massachusetts residents say the economy will improve in the short-term, up from 10 percent last quarter. More Massachusetts residents, 30 percent, say they expect their own finances to improve in the next year, compared to 24 percent who said that three months ago. More residents (64 percent) are concerned about inflation’s impact on their day-to-day lives than those who are concerned about the impact of a recession on their personal finances (56 percent). The results were based on an online survey of 500 Massachusetts residents. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

WEIGHT LOSS

WeightWatchers to buy precription drug business

WeightWatchers stock soared Tuesday after the company said it was getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence. Sequence, a telehealth operator, says that its specialists can prescribe medications under brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Trulicity. Shares of WW International Inc. jumped nearly 80 percent Tuesday. WW International, based in New York City, will pay $106 million for Sequence, which served about 24,000 members across the United States as of February, with annual revenue of about $25 million. WeightWatchers offers subscribers meal plans with the goal of losing excess weight. With the acquisition of Sequence, the company is tapping into a red-hot market for prescription drugs that addresses obesity, and broadening what it offers to customers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CANDY

Hershey’s to sell vegan Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are getting the vegan treatment. The Hershey Co. said Tuesday that Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups, which go on sale this month, will be its first vegan chocolates sold nationally. A second plant-based offering, Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April. The chocolates are made with oats instead of milk, Hershey said. Nestle has sold its KitKat V, a vegan KitKat bar, in Europe since 2021, while Cadbury sells a vegan chocolate bar in the United Kingdom. But so far, US vegan chocolate options have generally been limited to premium brands, like Lindt, or organic chocolatiers like Hu Kitchen. The plant-based versions will cost more. Hershey wouldn’t share details because it said retailers set final prices. But Rite Aid lists a 1.4-ounce package of two plant-based Reese’s Cups at $2.49; that’s about $1 more than consumers would pay for a regular package. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

WORKPLACE

Banks are more flexible than thought about remote work

Jamie Dimon and other Wall Street chiefs keep banging the drum on returning to the office, but new data shows that workers have more flexibility than once thought. More than two out of three banks are offering workers either full flexibility or some sort of hybrid-work arrangement, according to a survey of more than 300 financial services institutions by Scoop, which helps companies coordinate hybrid teams. Half of the 76 banks surveyed were hybrid, meaning they set minimum or specific times for on-site attendance, while 18 percent were either fully remote or let employees choose when or if they come into the office. More broadly across the financial sector — including fintech, insurance, and investment firms — eight out of 10 workplaces offered some flexibility. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Now you can buy a yellow iPhone

Apple is returning to a frequent trick it uses to keep buyers interested in its current iPhone line until the new model arrives: adding a new color. The company announced a yellow version of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus on Tuesday, adding to the existing midnight, blue, purple, red, and starlight options. The new model — which doesn’t add any additional enhancements — becomes available for preorder on March 10 and will go on sale in retail stores on March 14, the company said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

WELLBEING

Deepak Chopra selling businesses

Health and spirituality icon Dr. Deepak Chopra is selling his wellbeing experiences businesses to the Healing Co., where he currently serves as chief scientific adviser. The acquisition encompasses Chopra Global’s physical product line, its meditation and wellbeing app, and licensed experiences including the Chopra Health Retreat at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa and the Chopra Mind-Body Zone and Spa at the Lake Nona Performance Club, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan’s credit rating cut to junk

Nissan’s credit rating was slashed to junk by S&P Global Ratings, the latest setback for a carmaker that’s struggled to boost profitability in the years following former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest and the industry’s pivot toward electrification. The Japanese automaker’s credit rating was cut by a notch to BB+ by S&P, which said a strong recovery in profit and sales was “unlikely” and cited persistent supply chain turmoil and high costs in the industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RECALL

More eyedrops being recalled due to possible contamination

US health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury. The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person died and at least five others had permanent vision loss. The Food and Drug Administration posted separate recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex after the companies said they are voluntarily pulling several lots of their products from the market. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement



