The odds get better with dumplings

I did attend a bachelorette party at Foxwoods many years ago, where I learned that nobody can knock it back and lose large amounts of money better than a group of social workers in their off hours. I also went to Las Vegas once, for a meeting. I was fascinated, but in the way of an anthropologist trying to interpret a new and unfamiliar culture, not as a participant.

I’ve never been a casino person. I don’t have the skillset for cards. Massachusetts now has sports betting, which neatly combines two things I don’t understand into one. Roulette and the slots have little appeal. Games of chance? I’m out here playing the game of life every day. I’ll find my bad odds and low level of control in the wild, thank you.

Advertisement

The one thing that made me lose my mind in Vegas, dropping large amounts of money impulsively and against my better judgment, was the restaurants. Specifically, the Chinese restaurants — in Chinatown and elsewhere off the strip, but also showy, high-end places like Mott 32 at the Venetian and Wynn’s Wing Lei, which once won a Michelin star. Here the return is certain: black truffle soup dumplings, live seafood, Peking duck carved tableside. Take my money!

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Pot stickers at Red 8. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Casinos have long courted Asian gamblers. Buses shuttle daily from Chinatown and other neighborhoods with large Asian populations to Encore, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and Twin River, routes that are replicated from similar communities to casinos all over the country. This raises issues, to be sure: A 2021 report prepared for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission found that casinos exacerbate problem gambling in Asian communities, via targeted advertising, freebies and discounts, concerts by popular Asian performers, and more. But casinos can also be cultural enclaves, where customers socialize and speak their home dialects with staff and other patrons. Among the buffets and steakhouses and Italian restaurants, there is often at least one Chinese restaurant where Chinese high-rollers wouldn’t mind eating.

Advertisement

This is how I found myself at Encore Boston Harbor, feasting on Peking duck at 9:30 on a school night.

Peking duck at Red 8. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

I was lured by a friend, who had tickets for a harbor cruise on a charmingly janky boat where we ignored the guide’s patter and sipped adult beverages while the sun set golden on the water. (It was August, and warmer, if only slightly.) Being a tourist in your own town: highly recommended. When we docked, the night was young, and the casino wasn’t far.

She wanted to continue her winning streak. We both wanted to eat at Red 8, a branch of a restaurant also at Wynn Las Vegas. (Sadly, there’s no Wing Lei in Everett.) Here, executive chef Ivan Yuen serves a menu of dim sum, wok dishes, and more. I had been once before, on my only other visit to Encore, when the casino first opened and I ate my way through the place for a story. But I hadn’t gotten to try the Peking duck menu for two, and I wanted to. Local options for this dish have diminished greatly since the 2020 closure of China King, where it was a specialty. (Even at Red 8, the Peking duck is now only served a la carte.)

Steamed buns served at Red 8 in Encore Boston Harbor. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

We ate the meat wrapped in thin, floury pancakes, dipping them in sweet-savory hoisin sauce. There was soup, and noodles, and a stir-fry, and a fresh green salad with more duck, served amusingly in an edible fried wonton bowl. It was all tasty, and it scratched our Peking duck itch. If it didn’t quite live up to the version at China King of blessed memory, it brought with it so many other charms: The hallucinatorily ornate surroundings, all crimson and gold, with marble floors and vast glass chandeliers and towering Chinese vases everywhere. The diverse clientele, representing so many languages and fashion styles among them. The genuinely great service, everyone attentive and friendly. And the cocktails, because when you’re eating multiple courses of duck as the clock ticks toward midnight, you might as well also drink a Red Envelope (vodka with lychee liqueur and other fruity substances) or a Crazy for Coconuts, with mango, passionfruit, and rum, plus boba pearls to boot. From our table, past the drapery, we could see and hear the casino floor. It seemed only right to hit the slots. I lost small and slunk home.

Advertisement

Somewhere over the course of the night, though, Encore got to me. Through some kind of casino magic, the chiming and the bells, the sweet drinks, the bustle at an hour when Boston generally fails to bustle — it got into my system. I wasn’t hooked, but I was at least amenable.

Art in a private dining room at Red 8 in Encore Boston Harbor. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

And so, when a friend from out of town came to visit — the very friend whose bachelorette party first brought me to Foxwoods all those years ago — I knew just where to go.

Advertisement

We skipped the duck and went straight to dim sum: pork and shrimp shumai, Wagyu beef pot stickers, steamed pork buns. Maybe it was the dumplings. Maybe it was the Shanghai Sunset, a blurry medley of pineapple juice, blue curacao, melon liqueur, and rums plural. This time, when we headed to the slots, something had shifted. At a machine flanked by foo dogs, with graphics of phoenixes rising triumphant, yin yangs, golden frogs, and flying coins, my luck turned.

I cashed out at $555, not a lot for real-life gamblers, but a lot for me. Overstimulated by flashing lights and endorphins, I used the money to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell in Washington the State, an event requiring camping gear. Middle-age rumspringa for the win! Not that I’ve Google mapped it or anything, but it’s only a 16-hour drive from there to Vegas. I think I might do it.

For the Chinese food, of course.

Red 8, Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, Everett, 857-770-3388, www.encorebostonharbor.com/dining-and-nightlife/dining/red-8

A table setting at Red 8 at Encore Boston Harbor. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.