Pescador’s ‘Ceviche Bar Takeover’ series showcases fish — and guest chefs

The new seafood restaurant Pescador in Kenmore Square, part of the New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurants group, recently launched a monthly guest chef series called the “Ceviche Bar Takeover.” Unsurprisingly, it takes place at the restaurant’s comfortable 18-seat ceviche bar. Every month, a chef from the Boston area (or somewhere along the East Coast) teams up with Pescador’s chefs, Dan Bazzinotti and Keith Pooler, to cook a five-course meal featuring local seafood. You can expect dishes based on the restaurant’s emphasis on coastal cuisines from around the world. Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa, Toro, Little Donkey, and Faccia a Faccia will be the guest chef for the upcoming dinner, which will take place on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. “We wanted to create a cool place where we could showcase the local Boston seafood and, in true Blue Ribbon fashion, invite the best local chefs in to collaborate and have fun with us, all in front of our guests,” says Pescador’s Bazzinotti. Visiting chefs are slated for the fourth week of each month. Stay tuned for the lineup. ($95. Tequilas and mezcals, cocktails and other beverage pairings are optional). For reservations, go to pescadorkenmore.com/events.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND