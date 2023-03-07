Recipe: Biryani, a spicy rice and chicken dish from the cookbook ‘Yogurt & Whey,’ is spectacular

Serves 8

Homa Dashtaki's book, "Yogurt & Whey: Recipes of an Iranian Immigrant Life," published this month, is beautiful, with a striking white cover and a cluster of photos of family celebrations. The book is filled with stories about the author's life and family. She was raised in the ancient Persian culture and religion Zoroastrian, emigrated with her family to California during the Iran-Iraq War, and now runs The White Moustache, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based yogurt company she started with her dad (the company is named for him). The book explains how to make her family's yogurt using an old method, recipes to add it to, and more for the whey left after straining the yogurt. Dashtaki writes that she was in her twenties when she discovered that her mother was born and raised in India. There were traditional Indian dishes at their table and they watched Bollywood films, she says. "But at the time, I just thought my mom was a worldly Iranian lady." Her mother's biryani, a spicy rice dish with chicken, is a blend of her Iranian and Indian heritage. This recipe, which begins with three cups of rice, makes an enormous pot of food to serve eight (and I halved the original recipe, which would serve a crowd). Allow time to rinse the rice, soak it, precook it, and marinate chicken thighs overnight in sauteed onions and yogurt. When everything is combined, it takes 1 1/2 hours to cook. The dish, with ground coriander, cumin, turmeric, cayenne, garam masala, cinnamon sticks, star anise, whole cloves, and saffron scenting the rice, is spectacular.

CHICKEN

½ cup vegetable oil or ghee 4 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger 2 cloves garlic, grated ½ small hot chile pepper, such as bird's eye, cored, seeded, and finely chopped 1 tablespoon kosher salt 1½ teaspoons garam masala 1 teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon ground turmeric ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper 1½ cups plain whole-milk yogurt 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (3 to 3 1/2 pounds)

1. In a large skillet over high heat, heat the vegetable oil or ghee. When the oil is very hot, add the onions and cook, stirring often, for 45 minutes, or until they are golden brown.

2. Turn the heat in the skillet down to medium. Add the ginger, garlic, chile pepper, salt, garam masala, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and cayenne. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, watching carefully so the spices do not burn. Transfer the onion mixture to a bowl large enough to hold all the chicken (but don't add the chicken yet). Leave to cool.

3. Add the yogurt to the onions. Stir well. Add the chicken and turn to coat it all over in the yogurt mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Let the chicken sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before using.

RICE

3 cups long-grain white basmati rice 4 quarts cold water 4 teaspoons kosher salt 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 2 large yellow potatoes, such as Yukon Gold, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces ¼ cup boiling water ¼ teaspoon saffron threads 1 plum tomato, cored and quartered lengthwise 2 bay leaves 1 whole cinnamon stick, broken in half 3 green cardamom pods, cracked but left whole 1 star anise (optional) 4 whole cloves (optional) 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, thinly sliced

1. In a large bowl, combine the rice and enough cool tap water to cover it. Swish with your hands, then tip out the water. Repeat this swishing process with fresh water 2 more times until the water runs clear.

2. Add enough cool water to the rice to cover it by 1 inch. Set aside at room temperature for 1 hour. Drain the rice by gently tipping the water into the sink.

3. In a large pot, combine the 4 quarts cold water and 3 teaspoons of the kosher salt. Bring to a boil. Add the rice, bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, and star anise and whole cloves, if using. Let the water bubble steadily for 5 minutes (the rice will not be cooked through). Remove a grain of rice from the water and press it between your fingers. It should break in a few spots but not yet be fully translucent. Remove 1 cup rice cooking water from the pot. Drain the rice into the colander and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process.

4. In a large skillet over high heat, heat the vegetable oil. Add the potatoes and sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook, stirring often, for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are about three-quarters cooked. Turn off the heat and set aside to cool.

5. In a small heatproof bowl, pour in the boiling water. Crumble the saffron into the water and set aside for 20 minutes.

6. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Place a rack in the lower third of the oven. Have on hand a large deep casserole or Dutch oven (about 6 quart capacity).

7. Add the potatoes to the casserole or Dutch oven. Scatter the tomatoes on top. Add the chicken, skin side up, and all the marinade from the bowl.

8. Remove 2 cups of the rice and set aside in a bowl. Spread the remaining rice over the chicken. Scatter the butter over the rice.

9. Add the saffron liquid to the reserved rice in the bowl. Stir well, drizzle it over the rice, scraping every drop in the bowl. Spread the saffron rice over the white rice. Sprinkle the reserved 1 cup rice water on top.

10. Cover tightly with a lid or foil. Bake for 1 1/2 hours, or until a meat thermometer inserted into several pieces of chicken registers 170 degrees and the rice at the edges of the pan starts to look toasted.

11. To serve: Ease a large spoon into the bottom of the dish so each plate has chicken, potatoes, and rice.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from “Yogurt & Whey”