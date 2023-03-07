Recipe: For Pi Day, make a lemon icebox pie with a Biscoff cookie crust (yes, the ones you get on the airlines)

Makes one 9-inch pie

With Pi Day (3.14) coming up and spring just around the corner (fingers crossed), this vibrant, sunny pie is perfect for a midweek celebration. Lemon icebox pie is essentially a Key Lime pie made with lemons instead of limes. Here, the warm baking spices in Lotus brand Biscoff cookies form the crust (yes, the same sweet treats that airlines hand out). Turn the cookies into crumbs and mix them with melted butter and a little sugar, then press the crust firmly into a springform pan. Use a measuring cup for a perfectly smooth base. Bake the crust briefly, cool it, and pour in an ultra-simple lemon filling made with condensed milk, egg yolks, the juice from half a dozen lemons, and some rind. Just 15 minutes in the oven will set the pie. Chill for several hours or overnight and then spoon great pillows of softly whipped cream on top, making sure to allow the filling to peak out at the edges.

CRUST

Butter (for the pan) 1 package (8.8 ounces) Biscoff cookies (about 32) 3 tablespoons sugar 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch springform pan.

2. In a food processor, working in batches, pulse the cookies until they resemble coarse crumbs.

3. In a bowl, stir together the cookie crumbs, sugar, and butter. Press into the bottom of the springform, pressing crumbs about 1-inch up the sides of the pan.

4. Bake for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

FILLING

2 cans (14 ounces each) sweetened condensed milk 6 egg yolks 1 cup lemon juice (about 6 lemons) Grated rind of 1 lemon

1. In a bowl, whisk the condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon juice, and rind. Pour into the cooled crust.

2. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the filling is set. Transfer to a wire rack to cool to room temperature.

3. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight. Unlatch the sides of the springform pan and lift them off. Set the pie, on the bottom of the pan, on a large round platter.

TOPPING

1½ cups heavy cream 2 tablespoons sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ lemon, halved lengthwise and very thinly sliced or 1 tablespoon grated lemon rind (for garnish)

1. In an electric mixer, beat the cream, sugar, and vanilla until the mixture forms medium peaks.

2. Spoon the whipped cream onto the chilled pie. Garnish with lemon slices.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick