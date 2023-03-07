South Boston’s GrandTen Distilling launches line of American Whiskey

A new single-malt American whiskey from South Boston’s GrandTen Distilling, Chapter 1: A Long Time Coming. Craig Capello/GrandTen Distilling

For a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, you might be interested to know that GrandTen Distilling, working out of a former foundry in South Boston, recently introduced its line of limited-edition GrandTen American Whiskey. Named Chapter 1: A Long Time Coming, it’s the company’s first spirit released in the line. The cofounders, cousins Matt Nuernberger and Spencer McMinn, have had this concept brewing for years, and there are others to come, hence the name. Originally distilled in California in small batches, aged in oak barrels, and then brought to the Boston distillery in port barrels, the result is a smooth, six-year-old, single malt sipper with a heady aroma of dark fruit and flavors of oak, sweet, and spice ($69 for 750 ml). Available at the distillery at 383 Dorchester Ave., Boston, 617-269-0497, and at liquor stores throughout the state while the supply lasts.