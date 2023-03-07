Recipes: Three alternatives to boiled cabbage for Saint Patrick’s Day

As Saint Patrick’s Day transitioned from a religious feast to a celebration of Irish immigrants’ heritage, these new Americans splurged on corned beef — often pairing it with cabbage because it was the cheapest vegetable. To upgrade boiled, bland, traditional cabbage, try our take on a classic Chinese stir-fry: hot and sour cabbage. It is sauced with soy and vinegar, and a touch of sugar, for spicy, salty, and tangy flavors. Or, roast it at high heat instead — this reduces its bitterness and gives it a subtle sweetness. We dress the charred leaves with an Asian-inspired sesame-soy sauce. We also braise it to create the perfect contrast to apples, apple cider, and cider vinegar, while adding juniper and caraway for complexity.

Advertisement

Hot and sour cabbage is a classic stir-fry that’s ready in minutes. Napa cabbage is cooked hot and fast with aromatics until tender-crisp and lightly charred. Be sure to turn the heat to high before adding the cabbage. The vegetables should char hot and fast so they don’t leach moisture that would dilute the flavors and make the stir-fry soggy. Also, be sure to stir the soy mixture before adding it to the skillet, because the cornstarch will settle to the bottom upon standing.

Chinese black vinegar is made with rice and has a lightly smoky, subtly malty flavor. If not available, 1 tablespoon each of unseasoned rice vinegar and balsamic vinegar is a reasonably good substitute.

For extra heat, drizzle with chili oil before serving.

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Chinese black vinegar or 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar plus 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

3 dried árbol chilies, broken in half, seeds shaken out and discarded

Advertisement

1 or 2 jalapeño or Fresno chilies, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced

2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

1 pound napa cabbage, sliced on the diagonal about ½-inch thick

½ medium red, orange, or yellow bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced

Thinly sliced scallions, to serve

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, cornstarch, ‚ cup water, and ¼ teaspoon pepper until the sugar dissolves; set aside.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat, combine the oil, árbol chilies, jalapeños, and garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant and lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Increase to high, then add the cabbage, bell pepper, and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often and pressing the vegetables against the skillet to encourage browning, until charred at the edges and beginning to soften, about 3 minutes.

Stir the soy mixture to recombine, then stir it into the vegetables. Cook, stirring, until the cabbage is tender-crisp and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 4 minutes. Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper. If desired, remove and discard the árbol chilies. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the scallions.

Roasted Cabbage With Cilantro and Sesame Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Roasted Cabbage With Cilantro and Sesame

Makes 4 servings

Inspired by a wood fire-roasted cabbage dish at Firedoor in Sydney, this recipe turns a simple green cabbage into a tender, lightly charred side with tons of flavor. Our dish adapts the idea to a standard oven, cutting the cabbage into quarters and roasting it covered for 15 minutes to tenderize the leaves, followed by another 15 minutes uncovered to render them deeply browned and superbly tasty. An Asian-leaning vinaigrette pairs perfectly with the cabbage’s natural sweetness and nutty roasted notes.

Advertisement

We greatly prefer the texture and appearance of frilly-leaved Savoy cabbage over the regular green variety, which should be avoided. And, be sure to soften the butter, as cold butter is too firm to properly spread; don’t be afraid to really work the butter between the layers of leaves.

1 2-pound head Savoy cabbage (tough outer leaves removed), quartered

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, cut into 4 pieces and softened

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon grape-seed or other neutral oil

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

Heat the oven to 475 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Using your hands and 1 tablespoon of the butter per cabbage wedge, rub the butter on all sides and into the layers of the cabbage. Sprinkle each wedge with ¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper. Place the cabbage wedges cut-side down on the prepared baking sheet. Cover tightly with foil and roast until a skewer inserted at the thickest part of the cabbage meets a little resistance, about 15 minutes.

Uncover the baking sheet and continue to roast until deeply browned on all sides, another 15 minutes, flipping the wedges with a wide spatula about halfway through.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, soy sauce, oil, honey, paprika, cayenne, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Set aside.

Transfer the cabbage to a cutting board, then trim and discard the core from each wedge. Place the cabbage on a platter and drizzle each wedge with 1 tablespoon of the sauce. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and cilantro, then serve with the remaining sauce on the side.

Braised Red Cabbage With Apples and Juniper Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Braised Red Cabbage With Apples and Juniper

Makes 8 servings

Our take on German rotkohl (also called blaukraut or rotkraut) gets a little sweetness and fruitiness from apple cider along with grated fresh apples, and tanginess from cider vinegar. We like incorporating the apples in two additions — half about midway through braising and the remainder at the end so the fruit stays fresh and bright. The butter adds richness and rounds out the flavors, while the juniper and caraway bring complexity.

For convenience, slice the cabbage and store it in zip-close bags in the refrigerator for up to two days before cooking. This dish also can be prepared then cooled and stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to two days. To serve, bring to room temperature or reheat in a saucepan or in a microwave just until warm.

There’s no need to peel the apples before shredding — the skins add color contrast to the purple-red cabbage.

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, cut into 4 pieces, divided

Advertisement

1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon juniper berries, finely ground

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 2½- to 3-pound head red cabbage (outer leaves discarded), quartered, cored, and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

¾ cup unfiltered apple juice or apple cider

3 tablespoons cider vinegar, divided

2 medium tart apples, such as Granny Smith

In a large Dutch oven set over medium heat, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onion, juniper, caraway, and 2 teaspoons salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and just beginning to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the cabbage and sugar and stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is wilted and deep purple, about 10 minutes. Stir in the cider, 2 tablespoons of the vinegar, and ¼ cup water. Cover, reduce to medium-low heat, and cook without stirring for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, on the large holes of a box grater set in a medium bowl, shred each apple down to the core, rotating as needed; discard the cores. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and 1 teaspoon salt to the grated apples and toss. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly against the surface of the apples and set aside.

After the cabbage has cooked for 20 minutes, stir it well, then stir in half of the apples. Cover and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is tender, 30 to 35 minutes.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and increase to high. Cook, stirring constantly, until all of the moisture evaporates and the mixture begins to sizzle, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining apples and any accumulated liquid. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and serve warm or at room temperature.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.