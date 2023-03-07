76 ceiling panels removed from Harvard MBTA stop after one fell, almost hitting someone

The inspections have taken place when the Red Line is not in service, Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said Monday. He said inspections would continue at the Harvard station for at least the next few nights.

On Friday, the MBTA’s interim general manager, Jeff Gonneville, announced that crews are inspecting all such panels across the transit system and will remove them as necessary.

Crews have removed at least 76 ceiling panels from the Harvard MBTA stop during inspections after one weighing more than 20 pounds fell last week , narrowly missing a patron on the platform, officials said.

Crews inspected “several stations on the Red Line corridor between Central and Andrew stations during non-service hours” between Friday and Sunday, he said.

It is also part of workers’ “daily routine” to visually inspect each station for signs of maintenance needs, he said.

“When a maintenance need or any type of deficiencies are observed, personnel report these issues to the MBTA’s maintenance control center for further evaluation or repair,” Pesaturo said. “These inspections are ongoing.”

Cianna Navarro, the woman almost hit by the panel on March 1, told the Globe Monday that a pair of “ruined” shoes and a bitter taste were the only physical impacts from the terrifying moment when she was nearly struck.

The panel landed at her feet on the platform and created a cloud of black soot and dust that coated her white Converse sneakers.

“As scary as it was, I can acknowledge that it could have been worse,” said Navarro, 21, a Suffolk University student. “At the end of the day, I’m grateful the situation played out how it did because it could have been a lot different.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.