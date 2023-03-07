Andover miniature horse Stewie Vuitton named finalist in Cadbury commercial contest

The 4-year-old horse, named Stewie Vuitton, was selected from thousands of entrants, Cadbury said. This year’s theme is rescue animals, and in the finals, Stewie is up against a cat, duck, chinchilla and other critters. The winning pet will star in Cadbury’s annual Clucking Bunny commercial.

An Andover miniature horse with dwarfism has been named one of 10 finalists in the national Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Stewie works as a therapy horse at Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses. He stands at just 23 inches tall but has a big personality, according to the organization’s founder and president, Toni Hadad.

“He’s funny, he’s chill, he loves posing for the camera,” Hadad said.

In November 2021, Hadad rescued Stewie from an auction in Ohio, she said. He was small enough to fit in Hadad’s car, and on the long drive back to Massachusetts, she began to brainstorm possible names.

“I thought of Stuart Little, but when his personality came through, he was more like Stewie from ‘Family Guy,’” Hadad said.

After he was rescued, the horse had to wear specialized shoes to correct his legs and improve his mobility, she said.

“So then I started joking, ‘He needs designer shoes,’” Hadad said. After that, “Stewie Vuitton” stuck.

The horse now spends his days providing animal-assisted therapy to adults and children. Lifting Spirits travels to over 100 facilities across New England and is the only miniature horse therapy organization in Massachusetts, Hadad said.

Stewie suffers from dwarfism, which can cause health issues and a shorter lifespan. Stewie and other horses with the condition require personalized care, Hadad said.

“I’m happy because it’s going to be giving recognition to rescue organizations around the country,” Hadad said. “It’s really nice to see that everyone is being recognized.”

The semifinalists will be selected through online voting from March 6 to March 14. The winner will be announced March 21 and will not only land a starring role in the commercial but also $5,000. An additional $5,000 will be donated to an animal rescue organization of the winner’s choice, according to Cadbury.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.