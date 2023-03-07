Brian Donnelly never forgot where he came from

A lifeline, in the form of a US visa program, suddenly appeared. He applied for the visa lottery and got lucky. His aunt and uncle, Carmel and Patrick Moynihan, lived in Waltham and sponsored him, giving him a place to stay.

When he got out of college in 1987, things were pretty bleak in Ireland. For men under 25 like him, the unemployment rate was 26 percent.

The day after arriving in Boston, Conal Gallagher got a job at an electronics company in Watertown. He was 24 years old and, with that green card in hand, the possibilities were endless.

He met his future wife, an Irish American from Chicago, at the Kinvara, a pub in Allston that was a popular gathering spot for Irish ex-pats back then. The couple eventually relocated to Chicago, where they raised two sons, and Gallagher made a career in software.

Gallagher only learned later that he owed his new life, as did tens of thousands of other immigrants, to Congressman Brian Donnelly of Boston, who pushed the bill that created the visa program through Congress.

“He touched my life, and so many others,” Gallagher said, “and I didn’t really appreciate until it much later in life.”

Donnelly, the seven-term congressman from Dorchester, died last week at his home in East Dennis, two days shy of his 77th birthday.

His passing led to an extraordinary outpouring of appreciation for his role in creating the program known as the Donnelly visas, which helped thousands of Irish and others enter or stay in the United States legally. The president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, sent Donnelly’s widow, Virginia, a letter, expressing his nation’s gratitude. Ireland’s prime minister, or taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, the son of an immigrant father from India, called Donnelly “a true friend of Ireland in America during his long years of public service.”

The Donnelly visas helped not just the Irish, but those from other countries underrepresented since the passage of the 1965 immigration law. But the Irish, many of whom were undocumented and already living and working in the US, were the main beneficiaries. Eventually, some 25,000 Irish citizens won Donnelly visas.

Brian Donnelly’s nephew, Larry Donnelly, said his uncle’s empathy for immigrants was deeply personal. Brian Donnelly’s grandparents came to the United States from the west of Ireland and worked hard for their children and grandchildren.

“Brian believed deeply in the promise of immigrants, that they come to the United States to make a better life and in so doing make America a better place,” Larry Donnelly said.

He said his uncle, a working-class Democrat, was also a believer in bipartisanship, knowing it was the only way to get things done in Washington.

“Those visas wouldn’t have happened unless he had relationships across the aisle,” he said.

Fast forward to today, with bipartisanship a memory and Republicans using the immigration issue as a cudgel, there’s no chance for comprehensive immigration reform, something Brian Donnelly believed was needed for the US to prosper.

Donnelly called his nephew “the reverse emigrant,” because in 2001, Larry Donnelly moved from Milton to Ireland, where he and his Irish wife are raising two sons. He is a law lecturer at the University of Galway.

Brian Donnelly was an unusual politician, shunning the limelight. He never held press conferences or put out press releases touting his accomplishments. After leaving Congress and serving as ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, his profile was decidedly low.

Conal Gallagher, the immigrant who benefited from one of those visas, tried to track down Brian Donnelly for years, to thank him. He finally did, through Larry Donnelly, who delivered the note.

Brian Donnelly was moved by Gallagher’s words of appreciation. It was an affirmation of why he got into politics in the first place.

“He got into politics to help people,” Larry Donnelly said. “He helped so many. Thousands and thousands are living better lives because of him. That’s some legacy.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.