Cohasset Town Meeting will consider $22m Town Hall project

Officials estimate the project will cost $22million, but the money will come from the town’s Community Preservation Actfund, grants, previous appropriations, and money set aside for capital improvements, and will have no impact on property taxes.

Town Meeting will vote May 1 on renovating the historic Town Hall, razing its 1980s addition, and building a new annex to replace it.

The original part of Town Hall was built on Cohasset Common in 1857 and included an assembly hall, community stage, town offices, and the high school. A major renovation in 1928 shuffled spaces inside the building and made many exterior changes.

In the 1980s, what is now called the Town Hall Annex was added to accommodate more municipal offices.

The community stage, which originally was on the second floor and moved to the first floor, hosted numerous performers — including Humphrey Bogart and Arthur Treacher — and shows by the South Shore Players, which later built the performing arts center the South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset.

“Cohasset’s Town Hall has been a pillar of our community for the past 166 years and has been host to numerous integral events in our town’s history,” Phil Lehr, chair of the Town Hall Building Committee, said in a statement. “However, like most old buildings, it’s outdated and no longer meets the needs that are required of a 21st-century town hall. We hope our efforts help to revitalize and reinvigorate our Town Hall for all to enjoy for years to come.”

