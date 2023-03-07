Felix D. Arroyo, former councilor and patriarch of Boston political family, retires as Suffolk probate register

“I am grateful for the decades of support from the residents of Boston and Suffolk County throughout my career,” said Arroyo, who turns 74 next month, in a Tuesday statement. “I am proud of my work advancing justice and equity for all, while opening doors for those who came after me. Serving the residents of Boston and Suffolk County has been my life’s work and one of my greatest honors.”

Arroyo served as register for more than eight years and retired effective Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Trial Court. Vincent Procopio has been appointed acting register.

Felix D. Arroyo, patriarch of one of the most well-known political families in Boston politics and a trail-blazing politician who was the first Latino elected to the City Council, has retired from his post as Suffolk County register of probate.

He added that “after over four decades of service the time has come to spend time with my family and enter my next chapter of life.”

A pioneering Latino who broke barriers on the City Council, as School Committee chairman, and most recently while serving as Suffolk County register of probate, Arroyo has been a fixture of local politics for more than 40 years.

One of his sons, Ricardo Arroyo, currently serves as a city councilor. During a brief phone interview Tuesday, Ricardo Arroyo said he was incredibly proud of his father’s work.

“My dad dedicated his life to service to folks who often don’t feel represented in government,” he said.

Another of Arroyo’s sons, Felix G. Arroyo, also served on the City Council and ran for mayor in 2013.

Felix D. Arroyo, who grew up in a public housing development in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, campaigned unsuccessfully for School Committee in 1981 and 1983. The Globe endorsed him in the first race, when he became the first Latino candidate to make it to the final election. On his second try, he placed fifth in a contest for four at-large seats.

In 1985, Arroyo joined Mayor Raymond L. Flynn’s administration as an education adviser, and a few years later he became the city’s personnel director. Arroyo left that job in 1991 after Flynn appointed him to a newly-formed School Committee, in the wake of legislative action that abolished the city’s previous elected board.

Arroyo fell short in his first run for City Council in 2001, placing fifth in a race to fill four at-large seats. The runner-up status mattered because it meant he succeeded City Councilor Francis “Mickey” Roache, who was elected register of deeds the following year.

On the council, Arroyo drew the ire of some councilors — and from Fox News host Sean Hannity — by staging a two-days-a-month hunger strike to protest the war in Iraq. As a councilor, he was also known for pushing the city to switch from gasoline to biodiesel fuel for its vehicles, for advocating for the separation of the Boston Redevelopment Authority’s planning and development branches, and for trying to stop Boston University’s bioterrorism laboratory in the South End.

He became Suffolk register of probate in 2015 and was the first person of color to hold the position. The post, on an oft-overlooked office seen by some as a political anachronism, currently pays $174,000 annually, according to state records.

In 2017, he was placed on paid administrative leave by the state’s Trial Court, while officials investigated how the office was being managed. At the time, administrators described Arroyo’s office as having a “procedural meltdown” that “created chaos.”

In the wake of that probe, Arroyo said he faced resistance and sabotage by longtime court employees who resented his efforts to diversify the staff and hire people with language skills to assist residents who don’t speak English. His attorney added that Arroyo inherited an office hobbled by years of mismanagement and cronyism.

An internal report obtained by the Globe found that employees in the Suffolk probate office, resentful of change and possibly motivated by racism, sought to undermine Arroyo when he assumed control of the office in 2015.

At monthly staff meetings, some employees would ignore Arroyo and play with their phones or make “snide” comments about his Puerto Rican accent, claiming to not understand him, the report found. And, ultimately, he was allowed to return to his job, and an Arroyo spokesman said he felt “vindicated” by the report.

Bryan Marquard, Andrew Ryan, Jeremiah Manion, and Stephanie Ebbert of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.