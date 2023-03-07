Former N.H. school bus driver, 68, charged with assaulting children

It wasn’t immediately clear if Poliquin, who posted $500 bail following her arrest Monday, had hired a lawyer. Poliquin couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The now-former driver, Virene Poliquin, is slated for arraignment April 6 on nine misdemeanor simple assault counts stemming from her alleged assaults of the kids, who range in age from 5 to 6, on the bus on Feb. 17, said Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne during a briefing on Tuesday.

A 68-year-old Hudson, N.H., woman was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting three young children last month on the bus she was driving for students with special needs, police said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Dionne said the alleged assaults were captured on video surveillance, and that a parent initially notified school officials about the matter on Feb. 20, leading to the law enforcement investigation. The parent, he said, had reported that Poliquin threw water on a student.

“During the course of the investigation it was determined that Virene Poliquin assaulted one student seven times and two other students once” on the 17th, Dionne said. “The nature of the assaults include slapping, kicking, grabbing, covering the mouth with a hand, and pouring water on a victim.”

Dionne said the investigation’s ongoing to determine whether similar assaults occurred previously.

“I will tell you, I’ve been a police officer a long time,” Dionne said. “Needless to say there are not too many events that make me pause when reviewing the case. This incident did so. The victims in this case are among our most vulnerable. Poliquin’s actions are completely unacceptable, disturbing, and without justification under the law.”

Hudson School District Superintendent Daniel Moulis told reporters Poliquin had worked for Durham School Services, which has a contract to transport the students, since 2017 and is “no longer” working for the company.

Advertisement

A request for comment was sent to a company spokesperson Tuesday afternoon.

“The actions of the driver were wrong and violate the trust of our students and our parents,” Moulis said, adding that school and police officials have been working to “ensure the safety of our students is no longer in jeopardy.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.