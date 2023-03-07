How does Healey’s budget proposal compare to Baker’s final budget plan? See six key areas.

The budget plan offers a window into Healey’s priorities as she settles into her first year leading the Massachusetts state government.

Healey last week released her first spending plan, a $55.5 billion proposal that would hike overall spending by roughly 4 percent over the current budget, cut taxes, and also allocate expected revenue from the state’s new tax on the highest earners.

How much is changing now that Governor Maura Healey has taken office? Her new budget proposal is offering an early indication.

“Budgets are moral documents,” said Marie-Frances Rivera, president of MassBudget, a progressive think tank. “And this was definitely a blueprint that highlighted the Healey-Driscoll administration’s commitment to children and families, to environmental justice, to public education writ large.”

Rivera noted that budgets must also be looked at in conjunction with the taxes that fund them, which in this budget includes a tax relief plan that amounts to almost $1 billion in lost revenue each year.

Here are six key areas where Healey’s plan differs from the proposal submitted by then-governor Charlie Baker in his final year in office.

Taxes

Healey’s tax relief proposals collectively represent a $859 million reduction in revenue for the next fiscal year, which starts in July, budget officials told the Globe last week. And once estate tax changes take full effect, the figure could be closer to $1 billion annually.

Though Baker also included tax relief in his budget proposals, in one respect — the estate tax — Healey’s proposal actually goes further than the one her Republican predecessor last filed. Baker’s proposal called for elimination of taxes on estates valued up to $2 million. Healey is proposing a tax credit that effectively eliminates such taxes on estates worth up to $3 million. According to briefing documents, Healey’s proposal would eliminate taxes for most estates.

Like Baker, Healey is also proposing to slash the capital gains tax rate from 12 percent to 5 percent, reducing tax revenue by $117 million. Healey is also fulfilling a campaign promise by proposing a child and family credit of $600 per child or dependent that would cost $458 million in reduced revenue.

Transportation

Expected added revenue from higher earners is driving a 76 percent increase in transportation spending from Baker’s proposed 2023 budget, with $490 million from the newly-passed Fair Share Amendment, dubbed the “millionaires’ tax,” going toward transit initiatives. That includes $186 million for the MBTA, $164 million for MassDOT highway projects, $100 million for municipal transportation, and $40 million for other modes including regional transit authorities and ferries.

It’s important to note that transportation in Massachusetts is funded by several dedicated sources. Gas tax revenue, registry fees, MBTA fares, toll revenue, and even some sales tax revenue all goes towards funding roads, bridges, and trains (and more) in the state. So, even though Baker’s budget recommendation for transportation was about $750 million, a total of more than $2 billion was expected to be spent in 2023.

Education

Like transportation, state budget recommendations do not offer a full picture of education spending in Massachusetts. K-12 schools are primarily funded at the municipal level, though state aid to cities and towns, known as Chapter 70 aid, makes up a large share of proposed spending in both the Healey and Baker budget proposals.

Here again, the so-called millionaires’ tax revenue is driving spending increases, with $510 million of the roughly $2 billion difference in the Baker and Healey budget proposals coming from the Fair Share Amendment. Of the cash allocated toward education, $360 million is being directed toward higher education, with another $140 million going to early education and child care, and $10 million to K-12. The education funding also includes $20 million for Healey’s MassReconnect program, which would cover community college tuition and other expenses for certain adults after they’ve exhausted grants and other aid.

In addition to the new tax revenue, Healey’s budget plan includes a nearly $600 million increase in Chapter 70 aid to cities and towns over Baker’s 2023 proposal.













Energy and climate

Healey pledged to dedicate 1 percent of the overall state budget to climate and energy efforts under the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, up from 0.7 percent in Baker’s last proposed budget. The hike includes a huge increase to funding for the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, a state agency that invests in clean energy projects. Healey’s budget also adds nearly $70 million in new spending for environmental justice programs, according to briefing documents, including a dedicated office of environmental justice and 14 “environmental justice liaisons.”





Housing

Healey is proposing to spend $1 billion to create a Cabinet-level housing secretary in her administration. The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities will focus on the cost and availability of housing and address homelessness. As part of the new department, Healey is proposing $162 million for emergency rental assistance to keep families facing eviction in their homes. The funds would partially replace the hundreds of millions in federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds distributed during the pandemic.

Health and Human Services

Overall spending on the Department of Health and Human Services is going up in Healey’s budget proposal, but about 300,000 residents are expected to be removed from MassHealth as state officials redetermine eligibility for the program, which currently serves more than 2 million residents, for the first time since the pandemic. Spending on MassHealth is expected to drop by about $2 billion as a result.

In addition, extra pandemic-era benefits to address food insecurity were phased out last month, affecting about 630,000 families, according to the Healey administration. Healey’s budget proposal does not replace those lost federal SNAP funds, but state lawmakers are separately considering a $130 million “off-ramp” that attempts to soften the abrupt end of benefits. However, some analysts say the need is still great even with the pandemic receding.

“Just because the federal money is ending doesn’t mean the hardship is ending,” said Jason Wright, a senior policy analyst at MassBudget.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.