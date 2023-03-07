Man arrested on charge of committing ‘lewd act’ aboard Red Line train in front of woman, police say

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly committing a “lewd act” on a Red Line train while staring at a female passenger, who took a photo of him and alerted responding officers, police said.

The woman reported the incident, which happened on a train traveling from JFK-UMass to Quincy Center station, around 9:30 a.m., Transit Police said in a statement.

“A male sat directly across from her and committed a lewd act,” police said. “While doing so the male was staring and laughing at the victim.”