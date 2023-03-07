Man arrested on charge of committing ‘lewd act’ aboard Red Line train in front of woman, police say

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly committing a “lewd act” on a Red Line train while staring at a female passenger, who took a photo of him and alerted responding officers, police said.
The woman reported the incident, which happened on a train traveling from JFK-UMass to Quincy Center station, around 9:30 a.m., Transit Police said in a statement.
“A male sat directly across from her and committed a lewd act,” police said. “While doing so the male was staring and laughing at the victim.”
Based on the photo taken by the woman, police located the man, Calebre Predelus, 23, of Cambridge, who was seated in the train car, police said.
Advertisement
Predelus was also allegedly involved in a similar incident on Feb. 1 in which a “female reported a male committed a lewd act while staring at her,” police said.
Predelus was placed in custody and is being charged with open and gross lewdness, police said.
ID Sought: 2/1 at 10AM Red Line train near JFK. Female reported a male committed a lewd act while staring at her. Recognize this person of interest / Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 pic.twitter.com/pbLIrfFKNv— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 17, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.