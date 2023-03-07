fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man arrested on charge of committing ‘lewd act’ aboard Red Line train in front of woman, police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated March 7, 2023, 1 hour ago

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly committing a “lewd act” on a Red Line train while staring at a female passenger, who took a photo of him and alerted responding officers, police said.

The woman reported the incident, which happened on a train traveling from JFK-UMass to Quincy Center station, around 9:30 a.m., Transit Police said in a statement.

“A male sat directly across from her and committed a lewd act,” police said. “While doing so the male was staring and laughing at the victim.”

Based on the photo taken by the woman, police located the man, Calebre Predelus, 23, of Cambridge, who was seated in the train car, police said.

Advertisement

Predelus was also allegedly involved in a similar incident on Feb. 1 in which a “female reported a male committed a lewd act while staring at her,” police said.

Predelus was placed in custody and is being charged with open and gross lewdness, police said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Boston Globe video