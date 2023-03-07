Man arrested for unarmed bank robbery in Dorchester, police say

Boston police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly robbed a bank in Dorchester and fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, officials said.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a Santander Bank branch at 535 Columbia Road, according to a statement from Boston police.

“The suspect walked into the bank, approached the counter and handed the teller a note demanding money,” the statement said.