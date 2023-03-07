Man arrested for unarmed bank robbery in Dorchester, police say

Boston police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly robbed a bank in Dorchester and fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, officials said.
Around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a Santander Bank branch at 535 Columbia Road, according to a statement from Boston police.
“The suspect walked into the bank, approached the counter and handed the teller a note demanding money,” the statement said.
Officers later located the suspect, identified as David Laffey, 60, of Watertown, in the area of 20 Cushing Ave., police said.
Laffey is being charged with unarmed bank robbery, the statement said. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.
