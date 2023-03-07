Man, woman killed after car strikes three vehicles and slams into tree in Freetown, State Police say

A man and woman were killed Tuesday morning after they struck three vehicles and slammed into a tree off Route 140 in Freetown, State Police said.
At around 8:15 a.m., troopers received reports of a Kia Sedona “being operated erratically” in the northbound lanes, according to a statement from State Police.
“As Troopers were dispatched to that area, a 911 caller reported the vehicle had just crashed off of the roadway at the 10.6 mile marker and struck a tree, striking three other vehicles in the process,” the statement said.
The driver, a 54-year-old man from New Bedford, and the passenger, a 70-year-old woman from New Bedford, were both gravely injured, State Police said. Responders performed life saving efforts but both were pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The names of the victims have not been released.
The driver of one of the vehicles struck by the Kia suffered minor injuries, State Police said.
“The speed of the Kia is believed to have been a factor in the crash,” the statement said.
The crash is under investigation, State Police said.
