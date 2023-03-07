Man, woman killed after car strikes three vehicles and slams into tree in Freetown, State Police say

A man and woman were killed Tuesday morning after they struck three vehicles and slammed into a tree off Route 140 in Freetown, State Police said.

At around 8:15 a.m., troopers received reports of a Kia Sedona “being operated erratically” in the northbound lanes, according to a statement from State Police.

“As Troopers were dispatched to that area, a 911 caller reported the vehicle had just crashed off of the roadway at the 10.6 mile marker and struck a tree, striking three other vehicles in the process,” the statement said.