Missing Fairhaven woman found safe on New Bedford Harbor jetty

The Fairhaven woman reported missing while walking her dog was found safe Tuesday on a rock jetty extending into New Bedford Harbor, according to local and State Police.
Anapaula Huggins, who went missing Monday morning, was found around 3:20 p.m. , Fairhaven police said in a statement.
She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the statement said.
Huggins had left home to walk her dog near Pope Beach, police said. Fairhaven Animal Control found Huggin’s dog alone around 9:30 a.m., police said, and Huggins was reported missing at 11:30 a.m.
A large contingent of local and regional law enforcement participated in the search for Huggins.
A state rescue unit joined local emergency responders, including harbormasters, Fairhaven Police and Fire to search the shoreline from the land and the water, police said. A drone unit and K-9 units were used in the search, the statement said.
No further information was available.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com.