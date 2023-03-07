Multiple vehicles reported stolen from luxury deal in Waltham

Several high-end vehicles and auto parts were reported stolen Tuesday from a luxury car dealer in Waltham, according to police.
The vehicles were taken from Eastside Motoring on Bear Hill Road.
Officers responded a larceny report at 265 Bear Hill Road, where the business is located. They discovered that “multiple” high-end motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts were stolen, Waltham police said in a statement.
Police received the reporting call at 7 a.m., said Waltham Detective Lieutenant Dennis Deveney.
The statement did not specify the number of vehicles or parts allegedly stolen.
Eastside Motoring declined to comment on the incident. The business sells vehicles from various brands, including Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Tesla, Bentley and Porsche, according to Eastside Motoring’s website.
Waltham police declined to share further details.
No other information was immediately available.
