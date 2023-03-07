Newton Community Pride seeks applicants for micro-grants

Newton Community Pride is seeking applicants for its micro-grants program, which help fund initiatives that support arts, culture, beautification, and public service in the city.
The nonprofit issues the grants — which usually run between $500 to $1,000 — twice a year, according to a statement.
“Newton Community Pride is pleased to continue to provide seed money to support local events and projects that enhance and build community,” said Blair Lesser Sullivan, the organization’s executive director.
“We look forward to supporting more Newton arts and culture programming, public art, service, and beautification projects,” she said.
The applications are due April 1 at 5 p.m.
Newton Community Pride encourages applicants “that embrace the diversity of Newton and represent the voices, experiences, and community of historically marginalized groups in Newton.”
The group urges applicants to seek funding if they provide free community programming to a wide audience.
Some recent awardees have included Andromeda Belly Dance, FenceART, Haiku Newton, the Newton Chinese Language School, and artist Jamaal Eversley’s Slam Theatre.
For more information, visit newtoncommunitypride.org.
