Newton Community Pride seeks applicants for micro-grants

Newton Community Pride is seeking applicants for its micro-grants program, which help fund initiatives that support arts, culture, beautification, and public service in the city.

The nonprofit issues the grants — which usually run between $500 to $1,000 — twice a year, according to a statement.

“Newton Community Pride is pleased to continue to provide seed money to support local events and projects that enhance and build community,” said Blair Lesser Sullivan, the organization’s executive director.