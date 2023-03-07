Newton seeks local student artists to participate in ‘SHINE’ art installation

The project will include a live painting event during this year’s annual Family FunFEST on May 13.

The art installation project, which will run from May to October, is expected to consist of a half-dozen murals that will be temporarily displayed in some of Newton’s parks and playgrounds, Newton’s Cultural Development office said in a statement.

“Our goal is to improve engagement with the arts, reimagine Newton open spaces for community enjoyment, and showcase Newton talent,” the statement said.

All Newton students in grades 6 to 12 may apply to participate in the art installation until March 28 at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Students applying for the project are encouraged to submit “bold, creative, and vibrant designs, and we encourage creativity and experimentation,” the statement said. The imagery should be appropriate for all ages, and should not contain violence, profanity, drug use, racism, or political, commercial, or religious content.

For more information about the project and instructions on how to apply, visit newtonma.gov/culture.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.