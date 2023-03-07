Pope renews Cardinal O’Malley’s appointment to influential Vatican panel

He said he was honored to serve and grateful for Francis’s faith in his assistance. The council, O’Malley continued, “advises Pope Francis on matters concerning the life of the Universal Church.”

“This morning, I was notified that Pope Francis has renewed my appointment to the Council of Cardinals,” said O’Malley, one of nine prelates from around the world initially tapped for the panel a decade ago, in a statement Tuesday.

Pope Francis has renewed the appointment of Boston Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley to the Council of Cardinals, an influential advisory body formed in 2013 .

The formation of the council was initially announced one month after Francis’s March 2013 election as pope.

Pope Francis named five new members to his Council of Cardinals and renewed the mandate of four current members, including O’Malley.

“As we approach the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ election on March 13, we are reminded of the gift of the Holy Father’s spiritual and pastoral leadership for the more than 1 billion Catholics across the globe,” O’Malley said Tuesday.

He also praised Francis for his compassionate leadership.

“The Pope leads with a shepherd’s heart, seeking out those most in need and the forgotten and voiceless on the peripheries of our societies, inspiring us all to hear and respond to the Lord’s call to service on behalf of all our brothers and sisters,” O’Malley said.

In addition, the cardinal issued a request for the ongoing season of Lent.

“During this season of Lent, we ask God’s blessing on Pope Francis for continued good health and give thanks for the Holy Father’s joy in serving Christ and the people of God,” O’Malley said.

In response to the 2013 announcement regarding the formation of the council, analysts said the panel may intend to address bishops’ longstanding complaints that power in the Catholic church has become too centralized in Rome, the Globe reported at the time.

