R.I. woman says United Airlines crew and passengers stopped Leominster man on flight: ‘He was out of control’

“He was just starting to ramble, saying that he was going to kill people on the flight, that his father was Dracula. He just started rambling about the Nazis and all kinds of stuff,” Olsen said as two passengers, a man and a woman, tried to calm him down.

Boarding the Boston-bound flight in Los Angeles, Lisa J. Olsen took no notice of the bearded man who took a seat two rows behind her on United Airlines Flight 2609 Sunday. With less than an hour before landing, Olsen, her husband, their 17-year-old daughter and other passengers had no choice but to pay attention to him.

“And then a very large, like built, guy came from the back of the plane and started walking towards him. And when he saw this guy approaching, that’s when he kind of jumped into the aisle,” said Olsen, who lives in East Greenwich, R.I. “He started running towards the front of the plane ... my daughter was extremely upset and crying. She thought the plane was going to crash.”

The man, later identified as Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster, had an object in his hand as he rushed towards the cockpit. Flight attendants used themselves as human shields even as Severo Torres slashed three times at the throat of a male flight attendant with a broken metal spoon he used as a knife.

Seconds later, multiple passengers descended on Severo Torres from behind and from seats in front of him, knocking him to the ground and using plastic ties provided by the crew to bind his hands. The flight attendant was not harmed.

But it wasn’t over.

“Somehow he escaped. He was out of control,’' said Olsen, noting another set of plastic ties were used to successfully secure Severo Torres a second time. “It took four men to hold him down ... It was just amazing how all of these passengers and crew just, you know, without hesitation just stepped in to control him.”

Olsen, who had started filming the incident, said that during the final 30 minutes of the trip, male passengers took turns keeping Severo Torres under control, swapping out when people grew tired.

No one asked them to help, she said. They just did it. He said passengers handed up their belts to restrain Severo Torres.

“I felt safe,” she said.

Passengers did not talk excitedly among themselves during the last 30 minutes of the flight, she said. There was no applause once the crisis had passed.

“It was eerily quiet,” she said.

Once Severo Torres was under control, she thought his apparent effort to reach the cockpit was the totality of the danger she and the other passengers faced.

Video shows Mass. man allegedly trying to open cabin door, attack flight attendant Share Video shows Mass. man allegedly trying to open cabin door and attack flight attendant during flight from Boston to Los Angeles. (Video courtesy of Lisa Olsen)

But it wasn’t. Before the confrontation in the aisle, Severo Torres had attempted to open an emergency exit door at the rear of the plane. He managed to open it 25 percent of the way before abandoning the effort.

But his tampering triggered an alarm in the cockpit, leading the crew to secure the door once again, according to an affidavit by Boston Police Detective Thomas M. Menino Jr., who is assigned to an FBI task force.

The crew confronted Torres, who responded by asking if any cameras had captured him altering the door, prosecutors said. That prompted an attendant to notify the captain that Torres posed a threat and that the plane should land as soon as possible, prosecutors said.

United Airlines praised the response of crew members and passengers on the flight.

“Thanks to the quick action of our crew and customers, one customer was restrained after becoming a security concern on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston,” the airline said in a statement Monday. “The flight landed safely and was met by law enforcement. No serious injuries were reported.

“We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying on United,” the airline said. “We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said the union is proud of the crew.

“Violence has no place anywhere and certainly not in a closed cabin flying several miles in the air,” Nelson said in a statement. “Aviation’s first responders are charged with the safety of everyone onboard. When incidents like this happen, it not only risks the safety of the crew involved, it takes away from Flight Attendants’ ability to respond to medical, safety, or security emergencies. Bottom line: it puts everyone at risk and there’s zero tolerance for that.”

Severo Torres made his initial appearance in US District Court in Boston Monday where he was ordered held until a court hearing on Thursday, according to court records.

Olsen said she is convinced that Severo Torres’s actions were the result of mental health issues.

“I’m not a doctor, but it seemed like it was mental illness,’' she said.

Olsen said she will fly again and that her husband took a flight on Monday for his Ohio-based company.

“I felt like they [the crew and passengers] had everything under control. And there was no slip-up from my perspective,” she said. “Everybody kind of worked together. So I have no hesitation flying.”

Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.









