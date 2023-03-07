SJC rules free speech at public hearings includes right to use ‘rude, personal, and disrespectful’ words

The ruling stems from a contentious public hearing held in December 2018, by selectmen in Southborough under the town’s “civility code” that a town official cited when he abruptly shut down the comment period when a resident made critical comments about a proposed property tax hike and violations of the open meeting law, the SJC said.

In an unanimous 29-page decision, the Supreme Judicial Court decided that current law will be based on its examination of the political atmosphere in Massachusetts during the era of the American Revolution when Adams and others drafted what became the state constitution known as the Declaration of Rights.

The use of “civility restraints” at public hearings violates the free speech rights of citizens first spelled out in the state constitution by John Adams, and the new standard applies even when words used are “rude, personal, and disrespectful to public figures,’' the state’s highest court ruled Tuesday.

One clause, known as Article 19 that Adams and his cousin, Samuel Adams together crafted, is applicable to public hearings today as both then - and now - the goal is to assure the public has a voice in the operations of all levels of government, but especially at the municipal level, the SJC said.

Moreover, Article 19 was inspired by the deep antipathy towards King George III that then-Colonists expressed in harsh and often insulting language, the SJC said.

Article 19 “reflects the lessons and the spirit of the American Revolution,” Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote for the court. “It was designed to protect such opposition [to governmental authority], even if it was rude, personal, and disrespectful to public figures, as the colonists eventually were to the king and his representatives in Massachusetts.”

Today, the SJC said, government can set rules as to the time, place and duration of comments at public hearings, but government has no authority to engage in what it called “viewpoint discrimination” by silencing citizens even when they liken an elected official to Nazi leader Adolph Hitler.

“Although a comparison to Hitler is certainly rude and insulting, it is still speech protected,’' the court said, citing Article 16 which inspired the federal First Amendment and its protection of a free press and free speech. “Although civility, of course, is to be encouraged, it cannot be required regarding the content of what may be said in a public comment session of a governmental meeting without violating both provisions of the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights, which provide for a robust protection of public criticism of governmental action and officials.”

At issue in the case was the public comment period held at the Southborough Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Dec. 4, 2018, where resident Louise Barron criticized the panel for repeated violations of the state’s Open Meeting Law as well as a possible property tax increase, the SJC said.

Then-Selectman Daniel J. Kolendatold Barron and others that the public comment period was being halted under a Southborough town “civility code” that barred “slanderous” comments about public officials at all levels of government.

Barron said it was unacceptable that the attorney general’s office had found repeated violations of the open meeting law. “I know it’s not easy to be volunteers in town but breaking the law is breaking the law and --” Barron said, according to the SJC.

Kolenda: “So ma’am if you want to slander town officials who are doing their very best -–”

Barron: “I’m not slandering.”

Kolenda: “...we’re gonnago ahead and stop the public comment session now and go into recess.”

Barron objected to Kolenda’s abrupt decision to end the comment period, according to the SJC, saying you “need to stop being a Hitler.” Kolenda ordered the hearing ended, shut off the audio and video tape recorder and shouted at Barron “you’re disgusting,” and threatened to have her “escorted out” of the meeting, the SJC said.

In 2020, Barron, her husband and a third person sued Kolenda and the town asserting violation of their free speech rights under the state constitution and under the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison sided with the town and threw out the lawsuit

But the SJC has now reversed that decision.

The court also said, in what could further weaken the willingness of people to seek municipal elective or appointed office, that Kolenda violated the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act and that he can be held civilly liable. It was not immediately clear if that meant Kolenda could face monetary penalties.

“When a government official responds to a resident’s exercise of those rights by accusing her of slandering the board, screaming at her, and threatening her physical removal, it should be clear to him that his conduct is unlawful,” Kafker wrote. “A reasonable public official would understand that his response to the exercise of those rights was unlawful.’'

The SJC also threw out the policy Kolenda relied on during the 2018 hearing.

“The content sought to be prohibited -– discourteous, rude, disrespectful, or personal speech about government officials and governmental actions -- is clearly protected by art. 19, and thus the prohibition is impermissible,” Kafker wrote. ”In sum, the town’s civility code is contradicted by the letter and purpose of art. 19.”.

While concluding harsh words are a necessary part of public dialogue, in a footnote the court noted that “fighting words” are not protected speech, but what qualifies as that kind of language is very narrowly drawn.

“We further emphasize that elected officials are expected to be able to respond to insulting comments about their job performance without violence,” the SJC said.

The SJC sent the lawsuit between Barron, the town and Kolenda back to the Superior Court for further action.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.