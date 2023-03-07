Suspect arrested in connection with Roxbury murder, police say

“While in the area of 9 Rozella St., officers observed the suspect, Austin Dillon, and placed him under arrest without incident,” police said.

Austin Dillon, 36, of Dorchester, is facing charges of murder and unlawful gun possession, police said in a statement.

Police arrested a Dorchester man Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend in Roxbury, officials said.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence at 109 Weaver Way where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim’s name has not been released.

Dillon is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. No further information was immediately available.

Boston police asked anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

