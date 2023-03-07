‘Town Wide Clean Up Day’ set for April 22 in Danvers

Danvers is inviting community members to take part in its annual Town Wide Clean Up Day April 22.

An Earth Day celebration that began last year, the cleanup day is an opportunity for residents to join together to remove litter and carry out beautification activities around town.

In preparation for this year’s cleanup, scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, officials are encouraging individuals and town groups to participate, including schools, youth leagues, neighborhood associations, clubs, scout troops, and houses of worship.