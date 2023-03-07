Turbulent times: flying the unfriendly skies

So what causes turbulence, and how can flight crews and passengers protect themselves? Here’s a quick primer.

Turbulence on flights usually just adds a few bumps to the ride. But a pair of recent flights that encountered severe turbulence, in one case killing a passenger, has focused public attention on the phenomenon.

This mobile photo courtesy of passenger Jazmin Bitanga shows the interior of a Hawaiian Airlines plane on its flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Dec. 18 after severe turbulence rocked the flight. (Courtesy of Jazmin Bitanga via AP)

Causes — The Federal Aviation Administration says on its website that turbulence is created by atmospheric pressure, jet streams, air around mountains, cold or warm weather fronts, or thunderstorms. It can be unexpected and can even erupt when the sky appears clear.

“Turbulence can give an airplane a sudden jolt that can injure passengers and flight crewmembers who aren’t buckled in,” the agency states.

Protection — According to the FAA, in-flight injuries from turbulence can be prevented by adhering to an airline’s carry-on restrictions. In addition, the FAA says it uses automation and data displays to “route aircraft around weather systems” when possible to avoid turbulence, among other safeguards.

In a 2021 report, the NTSB said seatbelt wearing is essential.

“Being seated with the seat belt fastened is the most effective way to prevent a turbulence-related injury,” the report said.

When (and where) the risk is highest — The NTSB report found that about half of “turbulence-related accidents” on commercial flights in the US between 2009 and 2018 occurred during “the descent or approach phases of flight,” with 60 percent of such incidents unfolding below 20,000 feet.

The most commonly injured person was the flight attendant, the report said.

“Within the aircraft, turbulence-related injuries were most prevalent in the aft section, accounting for more than three-quarters of flight attendant injuries,” the document said. The aft section is the rear of the aircraft.

Recent cases — Turbulence has made headlines repeatedly in recent days, most recently on Friday when Dana Hyde, of Maryland, was fatally injured during a Virginia-bound Bombardier Challenger 300 flight that took off from Keene, N.H. The jet was shaken by extreme turbulence and forced to land at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, officials said.

Hyde, 55, was one of five people on board the plane. She was rushed to Saint Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.

On Monday, model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey, the wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, shared her distressing experience on board a Lufthansa flight last week that was diverted due to “significant turbulence” and caused seven people to be hospitalized.

Smaller planes — Smaller planes are more vulnerable to turbulence, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

“Light aircraft are prone to be buffeted, and are significantly affected even by light turbulence,” the group says on its website. “Relatively few reports of turbulence are received from fast military jets which are designed to give a high degree of tolerance.”

Impact of climate change — Paul D. Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, says on his website that turbulence “will increase in response to climate change, including severe turbulence globally.”

“There is now a large body of evidence that climate change is increasing some forms of atmospheric turbulence,” Williams said Tuesday via email. ”The wind shear in the jet stream, which is an important source of turbulence, is already 15 [percent] stronger than when satellites began observing it in the 1970s. This change has occurred because climate feedbacks are warming the tropics more rapidly than the polar regions at flight-cruising altitudes, increasing the temperature differences that drive the jet stream.”

Williams said turbulence encounters “are similar to heat waves, in the sense that climate change isn’t the fundamental cause, but it does make them a lot more likely.”

Documented injuries from turbulence — According to the NTSB, 146 people in the United States sustained serious turbulence injuries between 2009 and 2021; 116 crew members and 30 passengers.

“Having flight attendants seated with their seat belts fastened during additional portions of the descent phase of flight would reduce the rate of flight attendant injuries due to turbulence and the rate of turbulence-related accidents overall,” the NTSB said in its 2021 report.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report





