Victim of Jamaica Plain shooting identified

Boston police on Tuesday identified the man killed in a weekend shooting in Jamaica Plain, the department said.

Orlando L. Watkins, 44, of Dorchester, was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment in Jamaica Plain Sunday night, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call to check on the well-being of “an individual” who resided 940 Parker St. , the statement said.