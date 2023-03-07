Biden’s FCC nominee withdraws, following bruising lobbying battle

President Biden’s pick to serve as a telecommunications regulator is withdrawing her nomination to the Federal Communications Commission, following a bitter 16-month lobbying battle that blocked her appointment and opened her up to relentless personal attacks.

Gigi Sohn, a longtime public interest advocate and former Democratic FCC official who was first nominated by the White House in October 2021, said her decision to withdraw follows "unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks" seeded by cable and media industry lobbyists. The decision is a devastating blow to the Biden administration, whose ambitious internet agenda has been locked in limbo for more than two years, amid a deadlock at the FCC.