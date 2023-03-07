Former top admiral cashes in on nuclear sub deal with Australia

Richardson, who declined to comment, is the latest former Navy leader to cash in on the nuclear talks by working as a high-dollar consultant for the Australian government, a pattern that was revealed in a Washington Post investigation last year. His case brings to a dozen the number of retired officers and former civilian leaders from the Navy whom Australia has employed as advisers since the nuclear talks began in September 2021, documents show.

Briny Deep, based in Alexandria, Va., received a $210,000 part-time contract in late November to advise Australian defense officials during their negotiations to acquire top-secret nuclear submarine technology from the United States and Britain, according to Australian contracting documents. US public records show the company is owned by John M. Richardson, a retired four-star US admiral and career submariner who headed the Navy from 2015 to 2019.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The former Navy officials are profiting from a web of sources with sometimes divergent interests. One retired vice admiral, William Hilarides, charges $4,000 per day to consult for the Australian government while simultaneously advising other foreign defense clients and collecting his military pension, according to records obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

Advertisement

The overlapping arrangements cast doubt on whether the consultants can provide impartial advice and raise questions about whose interests they are representing, said Jordon Steele-John, a member of the Australian Senate whose Green Party opposes the nuclear talks and has been critical of the government’s dependence on American advisers. “If you’re on the payroll of a foreign government, your advice is by definition not independent.”

Under federal law, retired military personnel must obtain approval from the Pentagon and the State Department before they can accept money or jobs from foreign powers that could compromise their sworn allegiance to the United States. The law applies to retirees — generally those who served at least 20 years in uniform — because they receive a pension and can be recalled to active duty.

Advertisement

For years, the armed forces and the State Department kept virtually all information about the practice a secret, including which countries employ the most retired service members and how much money is at stake. The Post had to file two FOIA lawsuits to compel the federal government to release details about individual cases. Since then, members of Congress have pressed the Defense and State departments to improve transparency and oversight for veterans who work for foreign powers.

Richardson asked the Navy for permission in June to work for Australia and his application was approved a month later, according to Sandra Gall, a Navy spokesperson. Records show that Richardson registered Briny Deep LLC at his home address in Virginia shortly after he retired from the Navy in 2019. The firm does not have a website and does not advertise its clients.

The Navy declined further comment on individual cases or the number of retired Navy personnel consulting for the Australian government. In addition to the 12 former Navy officials recently hired as nuclear and shipbuilding advisers, records show that Australia has hired at least 10 other retired Navy personnel to fill a variety of jobs since 2015, including a retired rear admiral, Stephen E. Johnson, who served as Australia’s deputy secretary of defense between 2017 and 2019.

Advertisement

The United States and Australia are close allies that have fought alongside each other in every major war of the past century. But their interests don't always align, including on the proposed submarine deal.

The Biden administration announced in September 2021 that it had agreed in principle to a three-way deal with Britain to help Australia build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines that could cost as much as $100 billion over the length of the program. The Australian subs are intended to complement US and British sea power in Asia and serve as a deterrent to China’s fast-growing navy. Some active-duty Navy officers and key members of Congress, however, have cautioned that the arrangement could strain US shipyards and delay the Pentagon’s plans to add subs to its own fleet.

The US, British, and Australian governments are expected to unveil further details this month, including what kind of subs would be built and where. Because of backlogs in US and British shipyards, analysts have predicted the subs might not become operational until 2040.

Australia is seeking to become the seventh country with nuclear subs, which have greater range and can stay submerged longer than diesel-electric boats. The Australian subs would carry conventional weapons, not nuclear warheads.

The country has little nuclear expertise — it doesn’t even have civilian nuclear-power plants — which is why it is relying so heavily on American naval consultants.

Before becoming the top officer in the Navy in 2015, Richardson oversaw its nuclear program - the biggest of its kind in the world - including more than 90 reactors aboard aircraft carriers and submarines.

Advertisement

Since his retirement from active duty, Richardson also has served on the board of directors for major companies in the defense and nuclear sectors, including Boeing, Constellation Energy, and BWX Technologies. In 2021, he received more than $900,000 in compensation for his services on corporate boards, records show, plus a six-figure military pension.