How fake sugars sneak into foods and disrupt metabolic health

Low- and zero-calorie sweeteners have been used in diet soft drinks for decades. But now food companies are adding them to a growing number of packaged foods. These include bread, yogurt, oatmeal, muffins, canned soups, salad dressings, condiments, and snack bars.

It is quietly replacing the sugar in many packaged foods with sucralose, stevia, allulose, erythritol, and a wide variety of other artificial sweeteners and sugar substitutes.

Many people are cutting back on their sugar intake for health reasons. But the food industry has found another way to give consumers their sweet fix.

The number of food products containing low- or no-calorie sugar substitutes has surged in the past five years, according to an analysis by Mintel, the market research firm.

The food industry says sugar substitutes help people manage their weight and reduce intake of added sugars. But studies suggest that fake sugars can also have unexpected effects on your gut and metabolic health and even promote food cravings and insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes.

Table sugar, or sucrose, is still the dominant sweetener in the food supply, and eating a lot of ultra-processed foods with added sugar has been linked to chronic illness and obesity. The number of new food products containing sucrose has fallen by 16 percent in the last five years. Use of high-fructose corn syrup and agave syrup also have declined.

The fake sugars have begun to take their place.

"These low-calorie sweeteners are ubiquitous in the food supply, and so people often aren't even aware that they're consuming them," said Allison Sylvetsky, an associate professor in the department of exercise and nutrition sciences at George Washington University.

Many sugar substitutes are known as high-intensity sweeteners because they’re often hundreds of times sweeter than table sugar. Some are synthetic, including sucralose, aspartame, and saccharin, while others, like allulose, stevia, and monk fruit extract, are referred to as “natural” because they’re derived from plants.

Sugar substitutes can be found in ingredient lists on food packages, often with names that many consumers don’t recognize, such as adventame, neotame, and acesulfame potassium. Foods that claim “no artificial sweeteners” often are sweetened with stevia and other so-called “natural” sugar substitutes.

A variety of these sweeteners is turning up in cereals, juices, and other packaged foods marketed to kids - even though public health groups have discouraged their use among children.

"When I started thirty-something years ago I never saw low-calorie sweeteners in pediatric products," said Julie Mennella, a developmental biopsychologist who studies children's taste preferences at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia. "Now, they're everywhere."

Sucralose and acesulfame potassium are regularly used in Greek yogurts, tortilla wraps, and other foods served in school meals. Schools in some states have experimented with serving chocolate milk sweetened with a blend of sugar and monk fruit extract.

Under a proposal from the Food and Drug Administration, companies will no longer be able to label a food “healthy” unless it adheres to strict new limits on added sugars. One way companies can adhere to the proposed rules is to replace added sugars in foods with artificial sweeteners.

"When companies reformulate their foods to contain less sugar it leads them to use more non-nutritive sweeteners," said Jotham Suez, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who studies sugar substitutes.

Studies show that when other countries, including Chile and Australia, instituted policies to reduce sugar consumption, the result was an increase in artificially sweetened foods and beverages.

Scientists used to think that non-nutritive sweeteners were largely inert, activating sweet receptors on our tongues and passing through our bodies without causing metabolic changes. But questions remain about the health effects of consuming large amounts of these ingredients.

The World Health Organization cautioned people to limit their intake of sugar substitutes because of their potential for "undesirable" long-term effects, including detrimental effects on gut and metabolic health.

Robert Rankin, the executive director of the Calorie Control Council, an industry group, pushed back against claims that sugar substitutes come with health risks. "Evidence shows that low- and no- calorie sweeteners are a safe and effective alternative to added sugars and can be used as part of a balanced diet to help consumers achieve dietary goals, whether it be managing weight or diabetes, reducing the consumption of added sugars, or reducing total caloric intake," he said.

But one rigorous study led by Suez and carried out at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel last year looked at what happened when people were given aspartame, saccharin, stevia, or sucralose in amounts well below the FDA's daily allowances.

The study found that these sweeteners caused changes in both the function and composition of the participants’ gut microbiomes, the communities of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that live in the intestines.

The microbes in your gut play many important roles: One is that they transform the food you eat into enzymes, hormones, and vitamins. When you eat nutritious fiber-rich foods including fruits, vegetables, and nuts, your gut microbes produce compounds that can reduce inflammation and have other beneficial effects on your overall health.

But Suez and his colleagues found that artificial sweeteners and sugar substitutes can alter your microbiome in ways that are detrimental to your metabolic health.

Two sweeteners in particular, saccharin and stevia, worsened the participants' blood sugar control. Some participants had more dramatic responses to the sweeteners than others, suggesting that these compounds may have different effects in different people.

Other laboratory studies have shown that drinking beverages made with sucralose can promote insulin resistance, a precursor to diabetes.

Experts say it's clear that consuming a lot of sugar is bad for your health. But Suez and others say you should be cautious about replacing sugary foods with sugar substitutes. It's best to consume any kind of low-calorie sweetener in moderation. Pay attention to ingredient lists. Another simple measure is to reduce your intake of highly processed foods, which tend to contain a lot of sweeteners and other additives.

“If you can reduce these sweeteners without replacing them with sugar, which we know beyond any doubt is damaging to health, then from a cautious perspective that’s probably best,” Suez added.