Voting tech firm spotlights Murdochs in defamation suit

“Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch were front and center in the decision to cover and facilitate the disinformation campaign published by Fox News after the 2020 U.S. election,” Smartmatic said in its Monday filing, part of its defamation case against the top-rated conservative network.

Smartmatic said the Murdochs, as the ultimate authorities at the network’s corporate parent, “directed Fox News Network to embrace disinformation following the 2020 U.S. election as a business decision.”

NEW YORK — A voting tech company suing Fox News is arguing that Fox Corp. leaders Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch played a leading role in airing false claims that the technology helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election from former president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Fox News and Fox Corp. did not immediately return messages sent Tuesday seeking comment on the claims, which are based on news reports and filings in a separate defamation case against the network by a voting machine manufacturer, Dominion Voting Systems.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

In a recently unsealed filing in the Dominion case, Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that he didn’t stop various Fox News commentators from promoting unfounded claims from Trump allies that the election was stolen, even though he could have. He also acknowledged that some of the network’s hosts — Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, and Sean Hannity — at times endorsed the false claims.

Additional filings in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox were still expected.

Smartmatic says its technology was used only in Los Angeles County during the 2020 election. Yet Fox News repeatedly gave Trump’s lawyers a platform to cast Smartmatic as an election-rigging specialist involved in a technological conspiracy to scuttle votes for Trump or shift them to Democrat Joe Biden in multiple battleground states.

Fox News has said it was simply reporting on newsworthy claims made by the president and his attorneys. The network notes that its hosts at times asked the lawyers about evidence to support their claims, which was never provided.

Advertisement

After Smartmatic demanded a retraction, Fox News ran an interview with an election technology expert who shot down the fraud allegations.

Rupert Murdoch is Fox Corp.‘s chairman and the news network’s founder; his son Lachlan is Fox Corp.’s chief executive.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

R.I. senator ties climate change to budget

WASHINGTON — Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has given 287 speeches on the Senate floor raising alarms about climate change, often delivered mainly to the C-SPAN cameras in a nearly empty chamber.

But now the Rhode Island Democrat has a much bigger megaphone for his zeal for saving the planet, and one with real power: Earlier this year, Whitehouse became chair of the Senate Budget Committee, which shapes federal spending and revenue. He is using his new authority to argue that a warming planet poses fiscal dangers, injecting climate change into the partisan fight over federal spending, just as economists warned that the nation is nearing a catastrophic default on its debt limit.

At his first committee hearing as chair on Feb. 15, he focused on the risks of climate change to the federal budget and the global economy. He gave each of his colleagues a 615-page binder detailing the fiscal threats posed by droughts, storms, wildfires, and rising seas.

At its second hearing on March 1, the committee targeted rising sea levels and the climate risk to coastal communities. And on Wednesday, the committee will hear about the economic devastation brought by wildfires.

Advertisement

“I can make the case for the danger of unchecked climate change blowing the debt through the roof, in the same way that both the mortgage meltdown and the pandemic together added $10 trillion to the deficit,” he said in an interview.

The new chair is also pushing a solution that he believes could draw support from at least a handful of Republicans, even if they aren’t eager to support climate action. It’s essentially a tariff added to imported goods like steel and cement based on the carbon emissions created by their production. Analysts project that a carbon tariff placed on imported steel and aluminum, just two of many products that would be covered, could raise tens of billions of dollars over a decade.

“It advantages American industry and pokes at China’s pollution,” Whitehouse said. “And anything that is anti-China warms the cockles of Republicans’ hearts.”

Whitehouse’s rise parallels a movement across the Biden administration to inject climate considerations into everything from farm subsidies to national intelligence.

NEW YORK TIMES

Bipartisan bill would give Commerce Department power over TikTok

The Commerce Department would wield broad powers to ban or restrict TikTok and other technology apps rooted in foreign countries under a bill introduced Tuesday by a bipartisan group of 12 senators.

The bill marks the federal government’s latest attempt to resolve a standoff with TikTok, the wildly popular short-video app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance that federal officials have speculated one day might be misused for propaganda or blackmail by the Chinese government.

Advertisement

But banning an app that more than 100 million people in the United States use either to express themselves or to consume news and opinions could also violate the First Amendment. A federal magistrate in 2020 blocked the Trump administration from forcing Apple and Google to remove the Chinese app WeChat from their app stores, citing the government’s “modest” evidence about the app’s threat and concerns over violating Americans’ constitutional rights.

US officials have argued that TikTok could share Americans’ data with the Chinese government for espionage purposes or skew its video recommendations toward Communist Party propaganda. TikTok officials have said neither has happened, and the US government has provided no evidence that it has.

The Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology Act would give Commerce officials the authority to evaluate and block technology deals involving companies from six “foreign adversary” countries: China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea. Despite the inclusion of other countries in the proposed legislation, nearly all the apps the senators mentioned Tuesday come from China.

Senator Mark R. Warner, Democrat of Virginia, said the “risk-based, rule-bound” process would let Commerce officials take a “more comprehensive approach” to mitigating threats from foreign companies, as opposed to the previous “whack-a-mole” strategy the government has used to address Chinese tech companies such as Huawei and ZTE.

WASHINGTON POST

FCC nominee withdraws after long lobbying battle

President Biden’s pick to serve as a telecommunications regulator is withdrawing her nomination to the Federal Communications Commission, following a bitter 16-month lobbying battle that blocked her appointment and opened her up to relentless personal attacks.

Advertisement

Gigi Sohn, a longtime public interest advocate and former Democratic FCC official who was first nominated by the White House in October 2021, said her decision to withdraw follows “unrelenting, dishonest, and cruel attacks” seeded by cable and media industry lobbyists. The decision is a devastating blow to the Biden administration, whose ambitious Internet agenda has been locked in limbo for more than two years, amid a deadlock at the FCC.

“It is a sad day for our country and our democracy when dominant industries, with assistance from unlimited dark money, get to choose their regulators,” Sohn said in a statement. “And with the help of their friends in the Senate, the powerful cable and media companies have done just that.”

WASHINGTON POST