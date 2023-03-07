fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Boston could have closed some schools, but Walsh balked

Updated March 7, 2023, 1 hour ago
Martin Walsh (left), then mayor, and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang at a school in East Boston in January 2018, six months before Chang resigned.Jonathan Wiggs

Re “By overprojecting enrollment, BPS puts off tough decisions” (Page A1, Feb. 22): Christopher Huffaker’s article on the Boston Public Schools repeatedly overestimating student enrollment and refusing to close schools that are grossly underpopulated brought to mind Tommy Chang’s effort to address this problem during his brief tenure as superintendent — and then-mayor Martin Walsh’s failure to back him up.

Chang correctly saw the need to close schools, not just to save money but to spend it more effectively. Walsh initially encouraged Chang’s efforts, but when parents started to object, he abandoned the idea — and Chang, who then left BPS in 2018.

Five years later, the problem has only grown, and it will continue to worsen until both Boston’s schools and its mayor find the courage to rightsize the district.

Robert Evans

Brookline

The writer is an educational consultant.

