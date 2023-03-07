Boston could have closed some schools, but Walsh balked

Re “By overprojecting enrollment, BPS puts off tough decisions” (Page A1, Feb. 22): Christopher Huffaker’s article on the Boston Public Schools repeatedly overestimating student enrollment and refusing to close schools that are grossly underpopulated brought to mind Tommy Chang’s effort to address this problem during his brief tenure as superintendent — and then-mayor Martin Walsh’s failure to back him up.

Chang correctly saw the need to close schools, not just to save money but to spend it more effectively. Walsh initially encouraged Chang’s efforts, but when parents started to object, he abandoned the idea — and Chang, who then left BPS in 2018.