The Nazi who had Purim on his mind

On Oct. 16, 1946, the notorious Nazi propagandist Julius Streicher — one of Adolf Hitler’s most fanatical supporters and the publisher of the pornographically antisemitic newspaper Der Stürmer — was among the 10 German war criminals hanged following their convictions by the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg. Kingsbury Smith, the American journalist who covered the hangings for the International News Service, reported on Streicher’s last moments at the gallows:

His hands were tied securely behind his back. Two guards, one on each arm, directed him to Number One gallows on the left of the entrance. He walked steadily the six feet to the first wooden step but his face was twitching.

As the guards stopped him at the bottom of the steps for [the] identification formality he uttered his piercing scream: “Heil Hitler!”

The shriek sent a shiver down my back. . . .

He was pushed the last two steps to the mortal spot beneath the hangman’s rope. The rope was being held back against a wooden rail by the hangman.

Streicher was swung suddenly to face the witnesses and glared at them. Suddenly he screamed, “Purim Fest 1946!”

The American officer standing at the scaffold said, “Ask the man if he has any last words.”

When the interpreter had translated, Streicher shouted, “The Bolsheviks will hang you one day.”

When the black hood was raised over his head, Streicher’s muffled voice could be heard to say, “Adele, my dear wife.”

At that instant the trap opened with a loud bang. He went down kicking.

On the Jewish calendar, today is Purim, the annual Jewish festival that commemorates the events of the biblical book of Esther. In 10 dramatic chapters, the book recounts an attempted genocide of the Jews in ancient Persia during the reign of Ahasuerus (who may have been Xerxes I). It tells of Haman, a powerful royal adviser who is enraged when the Jewish sage Mordechai refuses to bow before him. The vizier uses Mordechai’s perceived slight as a pretext to exterminate the empire’s Jews. Approaching the emperor for permission to carry out a slaughter, he argues that Jews are disloyal, insinuating themselves and their subversive ideas throughout the empire:

Julius Streicher at the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials in 1946. Charles Alexander

“There is a certain people scattered and dispersed among . . . all the provinces of your kingdom,” Haman tells Ahasuerus. “Their customs are different from those of other peoples and the king’s laws they do not keep, so it is of no benefit for the king to tolerate them. If it please the king, let it be written that they be destroyed.”

The emperor agrees. He signs an edict authorizing Haman and his men “to destroy, kill, and annihilate all the Jews, both young and old, women and children, in one day.” The day of the genocide is determined by casting lots, or purim. Ultimately Haman’s scheme is foiled due to a series of court intrigues involving Mordechai, who saves the king from a planned assassination, and Esther, the young Jewish heroine who becomes Ahasuerus’s queen and reveals that Haman’s planned massacre would destroy her, too. The tables are turned: Haman is executed, his loyalists are defeated in battle, and his 10 sons, his most loyal henchmen, are publicly hanged.

Streicher knew all this. At Pleikhershof, his country estate, he had a collection of books about Purim, in which he underlined in red the references to Haman and his fate. In 1934, Der Stürmer published a lengthy article on Purim headlined “The Night of Murder: The Secret of the Jewish Holiday of Purim is Unveiled.” Fitting, then, that as Streicher went to his death, uppermost in his mind was the parallel between the hanging of Haman’s 10 evil sons and the hanging of Hitler’s 10 Nazi accomplices. His outburst — “Purim Fest 1946!” — may have mystified those who were present, but it wasn’t meaningless.

Streicher was one of the first Nazis to openly advocate an antisemitic genocide. In a 1938 essay titled “War Against the World Enemy,” he called for the total destruction of the Jewish people. Later he reveled in the mass killing of Jews, cheering the elimination of the people he called humanity’s misfortune. The Nuremberg judges who condemned him specifically cited his “incitement to murder and extermination.”

Defendants listened to part of the verdict in the Palace of Justice during the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial in Nuremberg, Germany, on Sept. 30, 1946. In the front row, second from the right wearing a grey suit, is Julius Streicher. Eddie Worth/Associated Press

Purim arrives this year amid an alarming surge in antisemitic menace — even in America, which for so long has been a haven of safety and tranquility for Jews.

Eruptions of anti-Jewish hatred have become almost ubiquitous. On college campuses, demonstrators waving Palestinian flags call for an “intifada revolution” — i.e., terrorist attacks against Jews. In Los Angeles, Jews emerging from morning prayers at their synagogue are shot in the street. Rapper Ye (formerly called Kanye West), with a social media following of 31 million, unleashes a stream of antisemitic pronouncements, vowing to go “death con 3″ against Jews. Former president Donald Trump invites West to dinner along with Nick Fuentes, an odious Holocaust denier and white racist. The podcaster Joe Rogan recycles the ugly calumny that Jews are money-grubbers.

In November, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that 63 percent of religious hate crimes in this country are motivated by antisemitism, though Jews account for only 2.4 percent of the population. The Jewish community, said Wray, is “getting hit from all sides.” In a new survey, more than 40 percent of Jewish respondents say they feel less secure than they did a year ago.

Jew-hatred can put down roots anywhere: on the right and the left, among white racists and Black bigots, in academia and online. Antisemites always find some pretext, but at bottom their antipathy is an intellectual disease, dangerously contagious and impervious to reason. It spreads most rapidly in disordered societies, and while the threat it poses to Jews is fearful, it may, in the end, be even more devastating to the haters. History is replete with powerful antisemites — from Haman to Hitler, from the Crusaders to the Cossacks — whose power and influence ended in ashes.

At one point in the Book of Esther, Haman reveals his true mind. At a banquet he boasts of all the glory, wealth, and influence he has achieved. “Yet all this is worthless to me,” he said, “so long as I see Mordechai the Jew sitting at the king’s gate.” That is the unforgivable offense: Mordechai the Jew refuses to blend in, to disappear, to be indistinguishable from everyone else. Underneath everything, it is the Jew’s identity — not his money, his success, or his customs — that the antisemite cannot bear.

Jew-hatred is the oldest of hatreds and the most mutable. Once it begins to spread, it rarely subsides on its own. Streicher imagined that Hitler and Germany would succeed where Haman had failed; in the end, approaching the gallows, he knew it was a “Purim Fest” all over again.

But the defeat of antisemitism is never permanent. The hatred of Jews is again on the march, even in America, where for so long it was banished from respectable society. Purim is a joyous holiday, but more and more Jews are watching their backs.

Jeff Jacoby