Aaron Rodgers and Jets’ brass reportedly meet, engage in trade talks, report says

The Jets and Packers have engaged in trade talks involving four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN on Tuesday.
Jets’ officials, including owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett were part of the group who met with Rodgers in California, ESPN reported. Hackett was Green Bay’s offensive coordinator from 2019-21.
The 39-year-old quarterback, who has been with the Packers since 2005, has not committed publicly to playing in 2023. He is currently under contract with Green Bay through 2024 for $108.8 million.