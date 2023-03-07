Abby Dube delivers in the clutch for No. 8 Pentucket girls’ basketball in Division 2 overtime win vs. No. 9 Norwood

Dube scored the final six points of regulation with two clutch 3-pointers to tie the game, then added eight points in overtime to power the No. 8 Panthers past No. 9 Norwood, 67-64, in the MIAA D2 girls’ basketball Round of 16 Tuesday night at Pentucket High School.

The Pentucket senior captain battled through foul trouble, missed shots, and an injured ankle through the first 30 minutes of regulation. But when her team needed her most, she stepped up.

“My team kept me in it, and I knew I had to step up,” said Dube, who finished with 14 points, all in the final two minutes and overtime. “I’m a senior, this is my last time in this gym, I had to step up. I’m just beyond excited for me and my team. They’re my ride-or-dies.”

Dube led the Panthers to an Elite Eight berth against top-seeded Walpole (20-2) with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.

With less than two minutes remaining, the Mustangs (14-8) surged to a six-point lead — the largest for either team all night. Dube inbounded the ball to junior Gabby Bellacqua (game-high 25 points, 12 rebounds), cut to the corner, and hit her first shot of the game to bring the Panthers (19-4) within three.

Moments later, the Panthers stopped the Mustangs (14-8) on the defensive end. Dube walked up the floor, found her spot on the wing, and drilled another three to tie it.

“That was a gutsy performance,” Pentucket head coach John McNamara said of Dube’s effort. “I don’t know if she would’ve done that a year or two ago. She’s just matured, and she stuck with it. When we needed her, she stepped up.”

In the extra frame, senior Audrey Conover (10 points) started the scoring for the Panthers with five points, but the Mustangs found responses through juniors Tricia Wladkowski (team-high 21 points) and Alexa Coras (20 points) to step in front by one.

Dube found herself open on the right wing again and hit another three to put the Panthers back on top. When the Mustangs needed to foul with under thirty seconds to play, Dube got the ball each time, hitting five of six free throws to seal it while the Pentucket crowd serenaded her with “MVP” chants.

“I love my school and the school spirit for the playoffs,” Dube said. “I say hi to them at school, and they’ll say, ‘You got it!’, ‘I’ll be there cheering!’ ‘I love the theme, I’m going full-out, I’ll see you there!’ It’s just awesome.”