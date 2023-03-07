Addie Ruter erupts with a career performance for No. 5 Foxborough girls’ basketball in Division 2 win over Worcester South

Sullivan, a sophomore guard, had 16 points, but sophomore center Addie Ruter led Foxborough in scoring with a career-high 31. The Warriors, as a result, handed South (21-1) its only loss of the season.

The Warriors (21-1) never looked back as they went on to lead by double digits for the remainder of their 71-55 victory to secure an Elite Eight berth opposite 13th-seeded Chicopee, a 40-38 winner over fourth-seeded Westwood, on Friday at home.

FOXBOROUGH — In a tightly-contested MIAA Division 2 Sweet 16 matchup against No. 20 seed Worcester South, the fifth-seeded Foxborough girls’ basketball team needed a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers from Kailey Sullivan to open up a 29-17 lead with four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

“I got lots of great passes from all of my teammates and being aggressive on the boards,” Ruter said. “I definitely want to carry how I played through in this game into the next.”

The scoring wasn’t what stood out to Foxborough head coach Lisa Downs, who said the team’s patience was pivotal in the win.

“We aren’t normally as patient as I’d like us to be, but tonight we were,” Downs said. “We were able to reverse the ball. We were able to get some wide-open looks.”

Camryn Collins, the Hockomock League MVP, wasn’t quiet either, scoring 18 of her own.

“Our mantra is ‘Next play,’ so we have to remind ourselves often like [when] we miss a shot, we make a bad pass, next play, don’t do it again,” Downs said.

The team did not discount the Colonels, who entered the matchup with an unbeaten 21-0 record..

“They’re probably the best outside shooting team we’ve faced. They don’t have the height teams we’ve faced have,” Downs said. “They have weapons all over the place. They double-team. Very feisty, very physical.”