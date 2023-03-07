Boston College men’s basketball keeps season alive with a first-round win in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points and Jaeden Zachery added 15 points and eight assists to lead Boston College over Louisville, 80-62, Tuesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament despite playing without leading scorer and rebounder Quinten Post.

BC coach Earl Grant said Monday that Post was day-to-day after injuring an ankle in a loss to Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale. Post, a 7-footer who was voted the conference’s most improved player, didn’t dress for the game.

Even without Post, the Eagles (16-16) outrebounded the Cardinals, 40-29, including 14-7 on the offensive boards for a 17-5 edge in second-chance points. The Eagles also had a 40-26 edge in the paint.