Boston College men’s basketball keeps season alive with a first-round win in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points and Jaeden Zachery added 15 points and eight assists to lead Boston College over Louisville, 80-62, Tuesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament despite playing without leading scorer and rebounder Quinten Post.
BC coach Earl Grant said Monday that Post was day-to-day after injuring an ankle in a loss to Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale. Post, a 7-footer who was voted the conference’s most improved player, didn’t dress for the game.
Even without Post, the Eagles (16-16) outrebounded the Cardinals, 40-29, including 14-7 on the offensive boards for a 17-5 edge in second-chance points. The Eagles also had a 40-26 edge in the paint.
Tenth-seeded Boston College, which trailed by 3 at the half, will play seventh-seeded North Carolina in the second round Wednesday.
Prince Aligbe added 14 points and Devin McGlockton 11 for the Eagles.
El Ellis scored 16 points for the 15th-seed Cardinals (4-28).
The Eagles outscored the Cardinals 18-6 over a nine-plus minute span to build a 63-51 lead with six minutes left after Mason Madsen scored five straight points. Boston College finished the final two minutes on a 11-2 run.