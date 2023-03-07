BU men’s hockey didn’t miss a beat in Jay Pandolfo’s first season as coach

While another area hockey coach earns well-deserved headlines for sparkling first-year success, the Bruins’ Jim Montgomery should make some room for Pandolfo, the onetime Bruin player and assistant coach who has eased seamlessly into his head coaching debut. The first-year BU head coach has his team barreling into this week’s Hockey East playoffs with a No. 1 seed, heading toward a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament while guiding a veteran group of players with an impressive mixture of offense, accountability, resilience, and desire.

If he keeps going on like this, he won’t be going anywhere soon.

In hockey, you pass the puck, not the baton. But at Boston University, a coaching relay set forth by Hall of Famer Jack Parker continues to keep the nationally acclaimed program on track. Like a link in a chain, from Parker through a succession of former Terrier captains who have coached the team since his retirement, Jay Pandolfo is the next man up.

From a 19-6 start through January to a four-game losing streak in early February, from a disappointing early exit in the Beanpot to clinching the Hockey East regular-season crown, from celebrating that title to flipping the switch toward the postseason (the Terriers face the winner of a first-round game Saturday at Agganis Arena), Pandolfo has navigated the season’s waves with the familiar brand of calm, disciplined leadership that defined his 15-year NHL career.

In establishing a culture he hopes is built in the shadow of what he learned playing for Parker, back when Pandolfo moved from his Burlington home to help the Terriers to four Frozen Four appearances, the 1995 national championship, and a personal runner-up finish for the Hobey Baker Award, the 48-year-old is eager to replant his roots.

Since retiring from a playing career that took him from BU to the New Jersey Devils (where he won two Stanley Cups) to the New York Islanders and finally to the Bruins, a short path through NHL development and coaching with the Bruins led to the opportunity to return to his alma mater.

Now, he intends to hang around for a while.

“Not for 40 years,” he said with a laugh over the phone Tuesday. “Right now my goal is to stay here as long as I can. That’s all I’ve thought about. I haven’t looked any further. I would like to spend a good amount of time here, our kids are young, I’m in no rush to go anywhere for a long time.

“It wasn’t a grand plan at all, but when the circumstances presented themselves and the opportunity was there, I thought it was the right time to try it. No question there is pressure and pride. I have so much respect for Jack Parker. I loved playing for him. I earned a lot from him.

“I want to make sure that I make him proud too of the program, keep it moving in the direction, that tradition and history. It’s so strong. That’s a big part of it for me, and it’s great to have a part in it.”

Told of Pandolfo’s comment, Parker, who also watched his former captains David Quinn and Albie O’Connell coach the Terriers, said, “He made me proud since he was a freshman at BU. I would say when I left, it’s fun seeing all of them get the opportunity. I think Jay will continue what you’ve seen into a long and illustrious career here at BU. He’s already done that pro thing; he’s going to be very happy to be there for a long time.”

The appeal is obvious, from the roots that have shifted only a few miles over to Winchester where he lives, to having his immediate family around the program all the time, from knowing extended family, including brother and fellow former Terrier Mike, are nearby and able to attend games, from taking road trips that almost always get you back in your own bed at night, to watching all three of his kids, including the eldest, 13-year-old Sam, play their own hockey games.

And through it all, the privilege of coaching kids who are open to everything, who are so hungry to learn, who improve so quickly that Pandolfo can see it happen right in front of his eyes, to nurturing NHL dreams while knowing his charges are also experiencing the beauty and value of collegiate camaraderie.

“I like the amount of time you have to spend with them, the development that can take place in a short amount of time, not just on the ice but off the ice as well,” he said. “These kids, they learn to balance life. It’s not easy going to school, and they have aspirations to play in the NHL, but they’re expected to go to class, get good grades, represent the program in a positive way.

“It’s fun to be a part of it, the impact you can have on them.”

Like imparting the lessons learned across his own playing days, when the sting of losing a Stanley Cup Final (which he did as a player and as a coach, back with the 2019 Bruins) resonates just as lastingly as the thrill of a championship.

“The margin of error in your game is a lot slimmer than it is during the regular season,” he said. “Everything matters a little bit more.”

