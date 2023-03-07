Celtics fail to finish game with grit as Cavaliers rally for a victory

Take Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, when a shorthanded Celtics club controlled the fully healthy Cavaliers for the first 44 minutes, only to allow fatigue, porous late-game execution and then two missed free throws in the final second by Grant Williams cost them a chance at what would have been a satisfying victory.

CLEVELAND — The Celtics knew there would be days like this, stretches like this where their level of play descended, where any victory would be considered precious because they would pay dearly for any mistakes, they would slip in the crucial moments of games and face the most severe consequences.

Advertisement

A game the Celtics were expected to lose because Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, and Al Horford were back in Boston turned into an even more disheartening experience because they should have won.

Grant Williams had a chance to win the game with free throws with 0.8 seconds left after being fouled by Lamar Stevens on a putback. The talkative Williams then got into an exchange with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell and missed the first.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Cavaliers delayed the second free throw by 42 seconds with gamesmanship, switching rebounding positions at the line, asking officials questions, Mitchell walked into the middle of the lane for a message for his teams while Williams waited and wilted, consumed with the worst-case scenario: a miss.

And of course he missed. It’s been the Celtics luck of late. They are unable to make the final winning play, grab a key rebound or even chase down a loose ball. Cleveland rallied furiously and made its own breaks, using Stevens to generate energy.

In the fourth quarter, he collected five offensive rebounds as 14 of Cleveland’s 31 points were scored on second possessions. The Celtics were dog tired after their double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday, and it resulted in missed shots, lazy closeouts and weak execution.

Advertisement

The Celtics reverted to their old ways, unable to close out games, losing because of one or two plays. Williams deserves responsibility because of those missed free throws, but not all of it. They went four minutes, 23 seconds without a field goal in the fourth quarter. They lost every significant statistical battle in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell celebrates at the dramatic end of Monday's game. Jason Miller/Getty

“It’s simply matching energy and wanting a 50-50 ball more,” center Blake Griffin said. “At the end of games, I feel like it’s so important to not be so caught up in Donovan Mitchell scoring but a guy who’s coming in to be an energy guy, you can’t let him be an energy guy.”

Stevens was inserted for the express purpose of giving the sagging Cavaliers a lift and he succeeded. Mitchell scored 40 points but it required 34 shots. The Celtics played solid defense most of the night but they couldn’t contain the fullback-like Mitchell from making acrobatic layups to fuel the rally.

But they could have run better offense down the stretch, settled for fewer 3-pointers, hoping for that one knockout shot that could send them home winners. The Celtics bailed out Cleveland with their settling; they aren’t finishing games because they are not making those finishing plays to win ugly games.

The Cavaliers won and it was ugly, and the Celtics only want to win pretty at this point. They don’t want to have to chase down that loose ball or wedge themselves between three defenders to get a key rebound. They want to win pretty, with the dagger three or an alley-oop. The Celtics are shortchanging themselves lately, unwilling to make the harder play to secure victories, and such was the case Monday.

Advertisement

They could definitely fly back to Boston late Monday night feeling as if they responded favorably from the double-overtime loss to the Knicks, but similar to the overtime loss last month at Milwaukee, winning counts. Regardless of how well they played for 44 minutes, they still lost, they still lament allowing Stevens to make such a significant difference while no one responded down the stretch on their side.

“There are no moral victories to me,” Griffin said. “I think that’s like a dumb thing to say. You can be proud of how you play and sometimes you lose a tough game but there are no moral victories.

“At the end of games, some of these plays is just wanting it more. We’ve got to man up and do that. Not that we weren’t playing hard but I think there’s another level we can go to.”

That’s the challenge, reaching that next level, having every man on the roster align together for more team basketball. That doesn’t mean hero ball or launching a quick 3-pointer only because you’re open. The Celtics have wasted a lot of possessions this season but their offense has generally been good enough to get away with these miscues. That isn’t the case anymore. The Celtics are being punished for every mistake because they aren’t playing the right way. They aren’t finishing games with grit but more with glamour and this is not a glamourous time of the season. They are fighting for something and they have to prepare for the scars that will result.

Advertisement

Right now, the Celtics don’t want to get dirty.

Jaylen Brown eyes two of his team-high 32 Monday night against the Cavs. Ron Schwane/Associated Press

“There were some key vital plays that we missed,” guard/forward Jaylen Brown said. “It gave them momentum. Some details we could have been better at. You can blame fatigue but I’m not. We came into the game saying we were winning this but fell short.

“In the midst of the storm, I think that was a valiant effort. But there’s no moral victories in this [expletive]. We’ve got to win games, period.”





Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.