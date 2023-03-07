Hall of Famer Bobby Goodman, who promoted two major Muhammad Ali fights in the 1970s, dies at 83

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Hall of Fame boxing matchmaker and publicist Robert “Bobby” Goodman, who promoted two major Muhammad Ali fights in the 1970s, has died. He was 83.

Goodman died Sunday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, his family said in a statement. No cause of death was given, but he had been hospitalized for three months.

Goodman spent 25 years with Hall of Fame promoter Don King’s firm, Don King Productions, as vice president of boxing operations, matchmaker, and director of public relations. His late father, Murray Goodman, also is in the boxing Hall of Fame. They are the only father-son duo to be enshrined in both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.