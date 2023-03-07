fb-pixel Skip to main content
UMASS LOWELL 75, NEW HAMPSHIRE 64

It’s on to the America East championship game for Allin Blunt and UMass Lowell men’s basketball

By Staff reportUpdated March 7, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Pat Duquette has coached the UMass Lowell men's basketball team into Saturday's America East championship game.Jessica Hill/Associated Press

After a back-and-forth start to the game and taking a 1-point lead into halftime, second-seeded UMass Lowell stepped up its game on its homecourt in the second half and, led by Allin Blunt’s 19 points and 4 steals, knocked off No. 3 New Hampshire, 75-64, in an America East semifinal matchup on Monday night.

With the win, the River Hawks (26-7) earned a spot in the championship game Saturday against top-seeded Vermont, which beat No. 5 Binghamton, 79-57.

Everette Hammond scored 19 points and pulled down 9 rebounds for UMass Lowell. Ayinde Hikim also finished in double digits in scoring with 14.

Nick Johnson had 21 points for the Wildcats (15-15), who went only two players deep into the bench for limited minutes.

