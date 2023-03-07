It’s on to the America East championship game for Allin Blunt and UMass Lowell men’s basketball

After a back-and-forth start to the game and taking a 1-point lead into halftime, second-seeded UMass Lowell stepped up its game on its homecourt in the second half and, led by Allin Blunt’s 19 points and 4 steals, knocked off No. 3 New Hampshire, 75-64, in an America East semifinal matchup on Monday night.

With the win, the River Hawks (26-7) earned a spot in the championship game Saturday against top-seeded Vermont, which beat No. 5 Binghamton, 79-57.