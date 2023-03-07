Jose Padilla and Tyler Randall lead seventh-seeded Newton North to an MIAA Division 1 second-round victory over No. 10 Lynn English

As Randall backpedaled down the court after making the shot, he raised his arms upward and beckoned the standing room crowd to get even louder, a sign of just how important the burst was for Newton North. Randall’s triple capped a game-changing 17-3 run late in the third quarter and gave No. 7 Newton North enough of a cushion to pull away from No. 10 Lynn English for a 52-38 win Tuesday night in a highly-anticipated Division 1 second-round matchup.

NEWTON — The run started when Jose Padilla cashed a left wing 3-pointer and ended when Tyler Randall swished a straightaway long ball.

Newton North (19-5), the defending state finalist, advances to play at No. 2 Lawrence in a state quarterfinal at a date and time to be determined.

“We trust our offensive skills,” said Padilla. “We kept trying, we kept shooting, and it helped us a lot to get going.”

Padilla, the Bay State Conference MVP, canned two triples during the decisive run before Randall followed with two more from deep, helping North flip a 27-20 deficit into a 37-30 lead it would never relinquish.

Newton North's Tyler Randall (No. 10) had his bench in an uproar after he buried one of his two 3-pointers during a decisive 17-3 run in the second half of Tuesday night's 52-38 victory over Lynn English in an MIAA Division 2 Sweet 16 matchup. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“In a state tournament game when they make a three it feels like double,” said Lynn English coach Alvin Abreu. “Those threes killed us and we weren’t able to recover from that run.”

North put the finishing touches in the fourth when Padilla (16 points) drove the lane and found Will Davis (9 points, 13 rebounds) on the right wing for the Tigers’ seventh 3-pointer of the game.

English, meanwhile, finished 0-15 from 3-point range, a testament to North’s defensive effort. Tigers coach Paul Connolly noted how if the game got in the 70s, his team would lose against a dynamic Lynn English offense.

Lynn English's Tyrese Melo Garcia drives to the basket for two of his 10 points. The Tigers held Lynn English to a season-low 38 points. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

But North controlled the tempo and slowed down dynamic guards Warren Keel Jr. (12 points) and Tyrese Melo Garcia (10 points), holding the Bulldogs to a season-low in points.

“We shoot but we also defend,” said Connolly. “That’s a hell of a team and I’m proud of my guys for following the defensive game plan. I’m thrilled with the effort and guys stepping up and making plays.”

Padilla, a three-year starter, added two charges on the two defensive and helped North close out the win with his ball-handling and decision-making down the stretch. The senior guard rebounded from a tough first half shooting performance with 12 second half points.

“He made them when we needed them,” said Connolly.

English finished 20-2 with Tuesday’s defeat serving as a sour ending to a season filled with state title aspirations. The Bulldogs started 18-0 and featured arguably the state’s best backcourt in super sophomore Keel and 1,000-point scorer Melo-Garcia.

“I’m proud of my team and my five seniors,” said Abreu. “I’m super proud of my guys and I think we should walk out of here with pride even though we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to do.”



