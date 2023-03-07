Merrimack men’s basketball wins NEC tourney with late-game heroics to conclude its season

Merrimack outlasted Fairleigh Dickinson, 67-66, in thrilling fashion at Lawler Arena on Tuesday night to capture its first Division 1 postseason championship.

Until then, a Northeast Conference regular-season title and tournament championship will have to suffice for the Warriors.

NORTH ANDOVER — At this time next year, once its transition to Division 1 is complete, the Merrimack College men’s basketball team will have a chance to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Warriors (18-16) punctuated an historic season in style, outlasting the No. 2 Knights (19-15) after dropping both meetings in the regular season.

Merrimack trailed, 66-59, with 3 minutes remaining but never relented.

Advertisement

Javon Bennett took a charge to set up a Jordan Minor 3-point play with 36.9 seconds remaining that tied the game. The Warriors then got a stop and a foul, which led to Jordan McKoy hitting a free throw with 8.7 seconds remaining for the final 1-point advantage.

Demetre Roberts’s 3-point attempt didn’t fall for the Knights on the final possession, and the Warriors celebrated on their home court.

Despite the result, Fairleigh Dickinson will represent the conference in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA requires teams to wait four years before competing in March Madness, in large part to ensure they are fully committed to the move and can handle the rigors that come with the transition.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.