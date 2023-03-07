Northeastern women’s basketball got hot at the right time — entering the CAA tourney

“We don’t want water in our ship, right?” Mitchell said. “Water makes your ship sink. And so those distractions, we have to limit those and really focus in on each other. I think that we’ve been able to do that as of late as a team, but it took us some time, and so I’m really proud of us getting back to that as a program.”

Right now, it’s smooth sailing for the Huskies. They enter the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on an eight-game winning streak that propelled them to regular season co-champions, hunting their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999.

As the Northeastern women’s basketball team struggled to stack wins together early in the season, coach Bridgette Mitchell cautioned her team to not let water in their ship — the water being outside noise from social media and other distractions.

Northeastern (18-11, 13-5) earned the third seed for the CAA tournament and will face either Stony Brook or Elon in the quarterfinals Friday. Arizona transfer guard Derin Erdogan leads the way with 14.7 points per game. Sophomore Gemima Motema (12.8) is the only other player averaging double figures, indicating the balanced scoring in the rotation.

“You think, as an opponent, you take away one of our tools — we’ve got another one coming out of the tool bag, right?” Mitchell said. “So that’s exciting to be able to do.”

Mitchell hasn’t needed to make any schematic overhauls to improve the team; she credits her squad for sticking out the process. The second-year head coach has the Huskies on a promising trajectory after a 14-18 first season.

“It feels amazing,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got three more games, one at a time. Take each one for what it is, and each possession, possession-by-possession.”

Collision course?

Boston University (23-7) wrapped up a banner regular season with a 17-1 Patriot League record en route to the top seed in the conference tournament. The Terriers’ lone loss came in the final contest — at second-seeded Holy Cross (22-8, 13-5).

Both the Terriers and Crusaders breezed through their quarterfinal games, and they feel destined for a championship showdown.

Making the NCAA Tournament would be a long time coming for either side. BU has danced only once (2003), while Holy Cross’s last March Madness berth was in 2007.

Work is cut out

It’s tough to make the four-team Ivy League tournament, but Harvard (16-10, 9-5) nabbed the third seed in Carrie Moore’s first year at the helm. The Crimson will face a dynamic Columbia squad Friday in the semifinals. Harvard lost both head-to-head matchups, but after the first 82-56 thumping, it hung tough in the second bout, a 75-70 defeat … Merrimack isn’t eligible for the NCAAs until next season but can compete for a Northeast Conference tournament title. The Warriors (15-15, 10-6) won nine of their last 10 to surge into the postseason as the third seed. They beat St. Francis (66-60) in Monday’s quarterfinal and will play second-seeded Sacred Heart Thursday.

On the outs

UMass’s overtime loss to Saint Louis in the Atlantic-10 championship game pushes the Minutewomen to the fringes of the NCAA conversation, without an automatic ticket. An at-large bid is possible but unlikely, with UMass 59th in the NET rankings. Other tournaments like the WNIT could be on the table instead … Boston College reached the second round of the ACC Tournament but fell to sixth-seeded Miami, likely ending the season for the Eagles (16-17) … UMass Lowell (5-22) bowed out in the quarterfinals of the America East tournament … Stonehill, in its first season in Division 1, is ineligible for the Northeast Conference postseason and finished 9-20 (5-11 NEC).

D2 and D3 action

Massachusetts is well-represented in the NCAA Division 2 and Division 3 tournaments.

Assumption (24-5) is the No. 1 seed in the East region of the D2 bracket and could collide with fifth-seeded Bentley (21-9) in the second round. The Greyhounds would have to first beat Dominican (N.Y.) Friday, and the Falcons would have to take down Le Moyne Friday.

Smith (28-1) has stormed its way to the Round of 16 as a No. 1 seed in the Division 3 tournament. Babson (25-5) is also a No. 1 seed still remaining, and Tufts (23-6) is rolling as a No. 2 seed.

All three D3 powers play Friday, with Smith battling Mary Washington, Babson meeting Marietta, and Tufts facing Trinity (Texas).