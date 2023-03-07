In a salute to its legendary former coach, fifth-seeded Charlestown boys’ basketball routs No. 12 Dartmouth in a Division 2 matchup

The fifth-seeded Townies (20-4) will host No. 29 Westwood (16-9) in the state quarterfinals (TBA).

The standard set by O’Brien — who led Charlestown to five state titles in a six-year span — is hard to attain, but Coleman (Class of ’97) showed his mentor that the Townies are on the rise again, as they flexed their muscles with a dominant 87-45 win over visiting Dartmouth.

CHARLESTOWN — Prior to Tuesday’s Division 2 Round of 16 matchup against Dartmouth, Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman unveiled a plaque honoring his high school coach, the legendary Jack O’Brien.

“Hugh was a terrific player, assistant coach, and now head coach,” said O’Brien, who watched the game in the bleachers surrounded by former Townies stars such as Tony Lee (’03).

“I think the program is in great shape with him at the helm. He’s always going to be someone who builds something, and builds it the right way. They’re having a great year and I think they’re on the right track.”

Charlestown raced out to a 30-13 lead in the second quarter and expanded the margin to 43-17 by halftime. Victor Soto (23 points) started the hot shooting with a four-point play in the first quarter and sophomore Alex Wilkins (17 points) added five triples off the bench.

With Jaylin Crawford-Williams (11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks) anchoring the paint and Jaylen Hunter-Coleman (15 points, 3 assists, 3 steals) at the forefront of a full court press, the Townies sped up the game and ran away from Dartmouth.

“In our gym, with this atmosphere, we really shot the ball well,” said Coleman, who also served as an assistant under O’Brien after graduating from Bowdoin. “We fed off the crowd, and off coach O’Brien’s legacy.”

Hunter Matteson led No. 12 Dartmouth (17-5) with 26 points and 7 rebounds, but the night belonged to the Townies, who looked extremely sharp after losing to Burke in the Boston City League championship a couple weeks ago.

“Right before the state tournament, you lose, and learn a lot of valuable lessons,” said Coleman. “The biggest lesson I learned is we tried to play [Burke’s] game. We structured our defense to try to stop them, but what we lost in that, is our identity. So today, we tried to play our game.”