Tom Brady dismisses idea of a possible return, says he has other things to keep him busy

“This one just blew my mind: Tom Brady might not be done after all,” Eisen said.

On Monday, Rich Eisen of the NFL Network floated the idea of Tom Brady returning to the NFL, but this time, with the Dolphins.

So much for that rumor.

“A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what.”

On Tuesday, the quarterback took to social media, saying he had other things that were keeping him occupied. Specifically, a newborn kitten.

Advertisement

There were multiple reports on Tuesday that featured Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel publicly backing current starter Tua Tagovailoa, including this one from ESPN.

Brady retired for a second time, on Feb. 1, following Tampa Bay’s playoff loss to Dallas.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.